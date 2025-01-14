HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India women thrash South Korea in Kho Kho World Cup opener

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 14, 2025 21:42 IST

IMAGE: The Indian women's team registered a big win their Kho Kho World Cup opener in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

The Indian women's team secured a commanding 175-18 victory over South Korea, in their opening match of the Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi on Tuesday. 

In a show of sheer dominance, the home team showcased their prowess with impressive 'Dream Runs' and defensive strategies that left their opponents stunned at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. 

Chaithra B, Meeru and skipper Priyanka Ingle set the tone for India with consecutive 'Dream Runs', with the first two batches each earning a point. This strategic opening helped neutralise the 10 touch-points that South Korea managed to secure at the end of the first Turn. 

 

With the momentum in their favour, the Indians launched a full-scale attack with the dynamic trio of Nasreen Shaikh, Priyanka and Reshma Rathod at the forefront. In just 90 seconds, India secured three 'ALL OUT' victories against the defenders, pushing the score to 24. 

Merely 18 seconds later, the 'Women in Blue' inflicted a fourth 'ALL OUT' on South Korea, extending their lead to 22 points. Reshma stood out with an impressive six touch-points, while Meenu delivered an outstanding performance with 12 points through 'Other Dives', significantly bolstering the team's score. 

By the end of Turn 2, India had eliminated a staggering 16 batches, taking the score to 94-10. India maintained the same intensity in Turn 3 also, as they added three points via the 'Dream Run'. 

South Korea managed only eight points in the second innings of Turn 3, as India's dominance continued unabated. The final Turn showcased India's unrelenting control over the match, never allowing their opponents to establish any rhythm.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
