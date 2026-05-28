India Women Aim For Series Lead Against Australia

The Indian women's hockey team is set to face Australia in a crucial match, aiming to secure a series lead and fine-tune their strategies for upcoming international tournaments.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points India women's hockey team faces Australia in the third match of their four-game series.

After splitting the first two games, India aims to secure a series lead.

The Indian team needs to improve their penalty corner conversion rate.

Salima Tete is expected to be a key player for India.

The series serves as preparation for the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup and the FIH World Cup.

The Indian women's hockey team will look to consolidate its position in the ongoing four-match series when it takes on Australia in the third encounter here on Friday.

The Indian women started the tour on a positive note with Navneet Kaur handing an early lead to the visitors in the series opener before Abby Wilson's brace ensured a 2-1 win for Australia.

But the Indians bounced back strongly by winning the second match 4-2 in shootout after both the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time on Wednesday.

India's Fighting Spirit and Key Players

The Sjoerd Marijne-coached side showed tremendous fighting spirit with Chanu Pukhrambam equalizing for India after Olivia Downes' 10th minute strike.

The Indians have impressed in most aspects of the game in the tour so far, especially in defence and midfield.

But coach Marijne would be eager to see some field goals from the strikers.

Focus on Penalty Corner Conversions

India would look for inspiration from their skipper Salima Tete, who is a livewire on the turf on her day.

The Indians would also look to better their penalty corner conversion rate going into the match.

Preparation for Major Tournaments

It promises to be an exciting series as there is hardly anything to separate the two sides in terms of world rankings. While Australia are currently ranked eighth in the world, India are a rung below.

The tour Down Under serves as an important preparatory matches for India ahead of the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup, scheduled to take place in Auckland from June 15 to 21.

The ongoing tour also holds greater significance for India ahead of this FIH World Cup to be jointly hosted by Belgium and The Netherlands from August 15 to 30.

The upcoming Nations Cup will be India's opportunity to earn back promotion to the FIH Pro League for the 2026-27 season, which will also be a hockey qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The final match of the tour is scheduled for Saturday.