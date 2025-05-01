HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India women hockey team continue losing run in Australia

India women hockey team continue losing run in Australia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 01, 2025 18:11 IST

Photograph: Hockey India/X

The Indian women's hockey team fought hard before going down 0-2 against Australia in the third game of its Down Under tour at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Courtney Schonell (9th minute) opened the scoring for the hosts in the first quarter, before Grace Stewart (52nd) added a second goal in the final phase of the match to seal the contest.

The visitors had earlier lost 3-5 and 2-3 against Australia 'A' in the first two matches of the exposure trip.

This match was India's first outing against Australia's main team.

From the onset, Australia pressed hard on India's defence, winning an early penalty corner but the scoreline remained unchanged.

Australia eventually

broke the deadlock in the ninth minute when Schonell found the back of the net to give her team the lead.

The hosts threatened to double their lead with another penalty corner but failed.

In the second quarter, India showed intent and earned two penalty corners in quick succession, but the equaliser eluded them.

Despite their growing impact on the game, India went into half-time trailing by a goal.

The third quarter was another goalless affair. Both teams were unable to convert their chances, including a penalty corner apiece.

 

In pursuit of the equaliser in the fourth quarter, India conceded the second goal when Steward slotted it into the net from open play at the 52nd minute. The Aussies did not squander that 2-0 advantage.

India will take on Australia again in the fourth match of the tour on Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
© 2025 Rediff.com

