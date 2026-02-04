HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India women crush Myanmar in Badminton Asia Team opener

India women crush Myanmar in Badminton Asia Team opener

February 04, 2026 17:24 IST

Team India players

IMAGE: India’s women start title defence in style. Photograph: BAI/X

Defending champions Indian women's team started its campaign at the Badminton Asia Team Championships on a resounding note, blanking Myanmar 5-0 in their opening Group Y tie in Qingdao, China on Wednesday.

  • The defending champions swept Myanmar 5-0, winning all singles and doubles matches in straight games to make a commanding start.
  • India now face runners-up Thailand, a stronger challenge that will likely decide momentum in the group stage.

Singles seal early control

The defending champions swept Myanmar 5-0, winning all singles and doubles matches in straight games to make a commanding start. India now face runners-up Thailand, a stronger challenge that will likely decide momentum in the group stage.

Taking the court first, Tanvi Sharma took just 32 minutes to beat Thet Htar Thuzar 21-13, 21-16 before Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj defeated Eaint Chit Phoo 21-12, 21-6 in the second singles to take a 2-0 lead.

Malvika Bansod then sealed the tie for India as she got the better of Lin Lin Htet 21-19 21-12 in the third singles.

Doubles dominance completes sweep

The Indians continued their domination in doubles as well winning both the matches in straight games.

 

The pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra defeated Su Latt and Thet Htar Thuzar 21-15, 21-16 before Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand hardly broke a sweat to get past the combination of Htet and Phoo 21-8, 21-6.

India will play last edition's runner-up side Thailand in their second group match on Thursday.

India will play last edition's runner-up side Thailand in their second group match on Thursday.
