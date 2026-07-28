How India's Women's Paddlers Clinched A Dramatic Victory Over Australia

India's women's table tennis team showcased exceptional skill and resilience, securing a thrilling 3-2 victory over Australia and ensuring a medal at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships.

Key Points India's women's team secured a crucial 3-2 victory against Australia in the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships.

Sutirtha Mukherjee displayed remarkable resilience, winning her match after trailing 1-2 to give India a 2-1 lead.

Yashaswini Ghorpade clinched the decisive rubber, defeating Min Yung Jee in straight games to seal India's win.

The Indian women's team also defeated Sri Lanka 3-0, guaranteeing a medal in the championships.

The Indian men's team also showed strong performance, leading Australia 2-0 in their second-stage match.

India sealed a 3-2 victory over strong opponents Australia, with Sutirtha Mukherjee showing remarkable resilience to win a gripping match before Yashaswini Ghorpade held her nerve to clinch the deciding rubber in the second-stage league match of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships here on Tuesday.

Sutirtha fought back from a 1-2 deficit to win in five games and hand India a 2-1 lead. Ghorpade then defeated Min Yung Jee in straight games to seal India's 3-2 victory after Sreeja Akula had lost the fourth rubber, leaving the tie level at 2-2.

India's Path To Victory

Earlier, the Indian women's team defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 to ensure a medal berth, leaving them with a match against Canada in Group F on Wednesday.

India made a difficult start as Ghorpade went down to Yangzi Liu in straight games before Sreeja restored parity with a hard-fought 12-10, 7-11, 11-5, 11-9 victory over Min Yung Jee.

The crucial third rubber saw Sutirtha battle back after trailing 1-2 against Constantina Psihogios, prevailing 11-8, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 13-11 to put India ahead 2-1.

Australia levelled the score when Yangzi Liu outplayed Sreeja 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 in the fourth rubber. However, Ghorpade responded superbly in the deciding match, defeating Min Yung Jee in straight games to clinch the tie 3-2 and maintain India's winning run in the competition.

Men's Team Performance And Other Results

Meanwhile, the Indian men's team led Australia 2-0 in their second-stage match. Despite carrying an injury, Manav Thakkar helped India take the 2-0 lead, while Manush Shah was playing the third rubber.

Top-seeded Singapore women, after surviving a 3-2 scare against Sri Lanka in the first stage of the league, suffered a major upset as Malaysia blanked them 3-0. Ai Xin Tee gave Malaysia the lead by defeating Janelle Rui En Chiang 11-8, 12-10, 11-7.

Karen Iye Anak Dick consolidated Malaysia's advantage with an 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 win over Zi Sian Chong, while Alice Li Sian Chang completed the sweep by beating Lay Yin Sie 11-8, 11-7, 11-4, sending a warning to the remaining teams, including the second-seeded Indian women.

Championship Overview

In other group matches, England thrashed Maldives 3-0, while New Zealand defeated Bangladesh 3-0 to move closer to qualification for the knockout rounds.