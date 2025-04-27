HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » India withdraws from volleyball event in Pakistan

India withdraws from volleyball event in Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 27, 2025 20:04 IST

x

IMAGE: Border Security Force (BSF) security personnel stand guard at Integrated Check Post (ICP) after the Centre decided to close the ICP Attari with immediate effect following the Pahalgam terror attack, in Amritsar on Thursday. Photograph: Pawan Kumar/Reuters

Pakistan Volleyball Federation on Sunday said India have withdrawn their contingent from the next month's Central Asian Volleyball in Islamabad.

PVF official Abdul Ahad said India had confirmed sending a 30-member squad, including 22 players for the championship starting May 28

at the Jinnah complex.

Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed, diplomatic tension has grown between the two nations.

"The Indian Volleyball officials have informed the regional body that their government has cancelled the NOC issued to them for the tournament after the incident in Pahalgam," Ahad said.

 

"It is disappointing to know India has withdrawn from the championship and they will be replaced either by Afghanistan or Sri Lanka."

Teams from Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are scheduled to compete in the event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

An Indian Muslim's Open Letter To Terrorists
An Indian Muslim's Open Letter To Terrorists
Tale of J-K's 2 Adils: One a terrorist, the other a hero
Tale of J-K's 2 Adils: One a terrorist, the other a hero
'Is Pahalgam result of unresolved Partition questions?'
'Is Pahalgam result of unresolved Partition questions?'
'Some big, punitive action is being planned'
'Some big, punitive action is being planned'
A Dad's Tale of Terror, Survival, Humanity in Pahalgam
A Dad's Tale of Terror, Survival, Humanity in Pahalgam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Great Indian Bazaars

webstory image 2

8 Sweets That Made Their Town Famous

webstory image 3

8 Movies That Were Filmed In Pahalgam

VIDEOS

Pahalgam attack: Shubham Dwivedi's wife demands martyr status for her husband4:47

Pahalgam attack: Shubham Dwivedi's wife demands martyr...

'Country has lost a brave soldier': Havildar J Ali Shaikh's elder brother0:42

'Country has lost a brave soldier': Havildar J Ali...

Another terrorist's house blown up as security forces intensify anti-terror ops in J-K0:41

Another terrorist's house blown up as security forces...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD