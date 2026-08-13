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Why India Chose Brazil Over FIFA ASEAN Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 13, 2026 17:18 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Indian football team has made a strategic decision to withdraw from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, opting instead for a high-profile international friendly against five-time world champions Brazil, aiming to enhance its global football experience.

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Key Points

  • India has officially withdrawn from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup tournament.
  • The decision was made to prioritise a high-profile international friendly against five-time world champions Brazil in October.
  • The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed a scheduling conflict as the primary reason for the withdrawal.
  • India had initially accepted the invitation to the ASEAN Cup and was drawn in Division 1 Group A.
  • The AIFF is also exploring other high-profile friendlies against teams that featured in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

India have withdrawn from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, opting to prioritise their high-profile international friendly against five-time world champions Brazil in October, All India Football Federation (AIFF) deputy secretary general M Satyanarayanan said on Thursday. India's withdrawal from the upcoming tournament also means they will miss the opportunity to face some of Southeast Asia's leading sides in a FIFA-sanctioned competition.

"We have pulled out of the FIFA ASEAN Cup since we can't play both Brazil and FIFA ASEAN Cup," Satyanarayanan told PTI. The inaugural tournament was conceived as a new international competition for teams from the ASEAN region, with India invited as one of the non-ASEAN participants.

 

Strategic Decision for Indian Football

India had initially accepted FIFA's invitation to participate in the new tournament and were subsequently drawn in Division 1 Group A alongside Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The competition is scheduled to be played during the September 21-October 6 FIFA international window. However, India's commitment to play Brazil on October 3 at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium created a scheduling clash.

The AIFF had earlier explored the possibility of fielding a separate or developmental squad in the ASEAN Cup, but has now opted to withdraw altogether and use the international window for friendlies. The match against Brazil was officially announced last month.

Future International Friendlies and Challenges

Meanwhile, reports on Thursday suggested that India are exploring friendlies against teams that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Cabo Verde and Iran among the sides being discussed. However, those fixtures have not yet been officially confirmed by the AIFF. The AIFF's decision marks a significant change from its plans earlier this year, when it had accepted FIFA's invitation and signed the participation agreement. India, who failed to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, have struggled to secure regular high-quality opposition in recent years.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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