How India Won The U23 Asian Wrestling Championship

India's wrestling team showcased exceptional skill and determination at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships, securing the championship title and a remarkable 27 medals across various categories.

Key Points India's men's freestyle team won the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships, surpassing Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Indian wrestlers secured a total of 27 medals across freestyle, women's wrestling, and Greco-Roman categories.

The freestyle team won nine medals, including four gold, contributing significantly to India's victory.

Indian women wrestlers showcased their dominance by winning ten medals, including six gold medals.

Sumit's gold in the Greco-Roman 63kg division led the category, with India securing eight medals overall.

Indian men's freestyle team emerged undisputed champions at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships with the country finishing its campaign with 27 medals across categories here on Wednesday.

The freestyle team lifted the trophy ahead of powerhouse nations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, who finished second and third respectively.

In total, India won eleven gold, seven silver, and nine bronze, across the Freestyle, Women's Wrestling, and Greco-Roman categories.

Freestyle Team's Dominant Performance

The championship-winning freestyle squad wrapped up their campaign with nine medals, including four gold, three silver, and two bronze.

Akshay T Dhere (57kg) and Vicky (97kg) set the tone with gold medals, and the momentum was carried forward by Kumar Mohit (65kg) and Chandermohan (79kg), who also stood atop the podium.

Deepak Rathi (61kg), Punit Kumar (92kg), and Lacky (125kg) contributed to the historic team title with hard-fought silver medals, while Deepak Berwal (74kg) and Mor Sachin (82kg) rounded out the freestyle tally with crucial bronze medal finishes.

"Lifting the U23 Asian Championship Trophy is a monumental achievement for Indian wrestling and a moment of immense pride for the entire country," said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh in a release.

"Our freestyle grapplers have shown unparalleled determination and technical superiority to finish ahead of top wrestling nations like Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan."

Women Wrestlers Shine With Multiple Golds

India's women wrestlers were equally dominant throughout the tournament, delivering an exceptional performance to capture ten medals.

The women's contingent brought home a remarkable six gold medals, with Muskan (53kg), Tapasya (57kg), Bhagyashree (62kg), Pulkit (67kg), Mansi (68kg), and Kajal (76kg) all showcasing their technical superiority in their respective title clashes.

Neha (59kg) and Sweety (50kg) fought valiantly to secure silver medals, while Amruta (72kg) and Ahilya (55kg) finished their campaigns on the podium with bronze.

Greco-Roman Wrestlers Secure Crucial Medals

In the Greco-Roman category, the Indian grapplers laid a strong foundation early in the tournament by securing eight medals.

Sumit led the charge with a spectacular gold in the 63kg division, supported by silver medals from Suraj (60kg) and Sagar Singh (67kg). Neeraj Patel (55kg), Sachin (77kg), Rohit Bura (87kg), Rohit (97kg), and Hardeep (130kg) added to the impressive haul with well-deserved bronze medals.