India Women's Football Team Ends FIFA Series with Thrilling Win

The India women's football team showcased resilience and skill, securing a thrilling 3-2 victory over Malawi in the FIFA Series 2026 third-place play-off, marking a positive end to their campaign.

Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India women's football team defeated Malawi 3-2 in the FIFA Series 2026 third-place play-off.

Astam Oraon scored her first international goal, contributing to India's victory.

Aveka Singh's volley just before halftime restored India's lead.

Priyadharshini Selladurai's late goal secured the win for India against Malawi.

The match was held at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi as part of the FIFA Series.

The India women's football team registered a thrilling 3-2 win over Malawi in the third-place play-off of the FIFA Series 2026 in Nairobi, ending their campaign on a positive note on Wednesday.

Astam Oraon (18'), Aveka Singh (45+1'), and substitute Priyadharshini Selladurai (84') were on target for India, while Khumalo Ireen (42') and Henry Deborah (60') scored for Malawi at the Nyayo National Stadium.

India's attacking intent paid dividends in the 18th minute when Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam floated in a corner from the right.

Malawian goalkeeper Esther Maulidi came off her line but failed to make contact, allowing the ball to bounce off Aveka Singh and fall kindly to Astam Oraon, who reacted swiftly to slot it into the net and hand India the lead.

It was the 21-year-old's first goal for the national team.

Malawi's Response and India's Counter-Attack

Trailing by a goal, Malawi grew into the game and began to enjoy more possession in the Indian half. Their pressure paid off in the 42nd minute when Sanfida Nongrum brought down Bernadetta Mkandawire on the edge of the box, conceding a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Khumalo Ireen stepped up and unleashed a superb left-footed strike into the top corner. India goalkeeper Shreya Hooda made contact with the ball but was unable to keep it out.

India responded immediately, as in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, a slick one-two down the left between Karishma Shirvoikar and Babina Lisham saw the latter whip in a dangerous cross into the box.

Aveka Singh was perfectly positioned and scored with a composed volley to restore India's lead just before the break.

Second Half Drama and India's Decisive Goal

Malawi came out aggressively after the restart and pressed the Indian backline in numbers, winning possession on multiple occasions. They equalised for the second time just after the hour mark.

Khumalo Ireen delivered a corner from the right, which was first met by substitute Mulimbika Sarah, and Henry Deborah reacted quickest to fire a volley into the net, making it 2-2.

The match grew increasingly scrappy in the closing stages, with both sides resorting to long balls. With the tie seemingly headed for a penalty shootout, the decisive moment arrived six minutes from time.

Nirmala's free-kick from the halfway line picked out substitute Priyadharshini Selladurai, who did brilliantly to cut inside onto her right foot before unleashing a precise strike into the bottom corner, leaving the Malawi goalkeeper with no chance to make a save.

India had earlier suffered a 0-2 defeat to Kenya in the semifinals, while hosts Kenya are set to face Australia in the final.