Indian Athletes Shine With Three Gold Medals At Asian U20 Championships

Indian athletes showcased their talent at the Asian U20 Championships, winning three gold medals and solidifying their position as a top contender in the competition.

Key Points Indian athletes won three gold medals at the Asian U20 Championships, reinforcing their strong performance.

Nikhil Chandrashekar secured gold in the 3000m steeplechase with a personal best time.

Shahnavaz Khan dominated the men's long jump, winning gold with a jump of 7.84m.

Basant clinched gold in the men's high jump, clearing 2.20m.

India holds the second position in the medal tally with seven gold medals.

Indian athletes clinched three gold medals to continue their strong performance and retain the second spot at the end of the third and penultimate day of the Asian U20 Championships here on Saturday.

Nikhil Chandrashekar (3000m steeplechase), Basant (high jump) and Shahnavaz Khan (long jump) swelled the Indian gold medal tally to seven. India had won four gold medals on Friday.

India's Gold Medal Achievements

Nikhil Chandrashekar sprinted to victory in the men's 3000m steeplechase. His winning time of 9:25.44 seconds was his personal best.

Shahnavaz Khan won the second gold medal as he dominated the men's long jump. His best jump of the day was 7.84m. Compatriot Jithin Arjunan Raman Chandrasekaran won silver with a jump of 7.66m.

High Jump and Other Medal Wins

India's third gold on Saturday came through Basant in the men's high jump. He cleared 2.20m.

Aarti added a bronze to the medal tally. She finished third in the women's 200m with a time of 24.12 seconds, a personal best. Bhumika Sanjay Nehate finished a close fourth with a time of 24.13 seconds.

Current Standings

China is leading the medal tally with 10 gold medals. India, with seven gold, is currently second in the medal table.