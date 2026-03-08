Fadnavis Celebrates India's T20 World Cup Triumph

India celebrates a momentous T20 World Cup victory, with Chief Minister Fadnavis lauding the team's exceptional performance and teamwork in securing the coveted title.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India secures a historic T20 World Cup victory, marking their second consecutive win and third overall.

Chief Minister Fadnavis praises the Indian team's spirited performance, highlighting their batting and bowling prowess.

Suryakumar Yadav's team is recognised as India's greatest T20 outfit, achieving an unprecedented World Cup win.

Key players like Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah are lauded for their contributions to India's dominant performance.

Fadnavis emphasises the collective effort of players, coaches, and support staff in achieving this historic triumph.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday congratulated the Indian team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the second consecutive time, calling the feat "historic" and a memorable gift for cricket lovers across the country.

The Indian team's achievement would be remembered in the cricketing world for years to come, he said in a statement.

Suryakumar Yadav's team, easily India's greatest T20 outfit ever, created history with an unprecedented third World Cup win, clinically demolishing a lacklustre New Zealand by 96 runs with an awe-inspiring batting performance and laser-precise bowling.

"The spirited performance of the Indian players right from the start of the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was remarkable," Fadnavis said.

Key Performances in India's T20 World Cup Victory

The chief minister praised the team's batting efforts, led by Sanju Samson and his fellow batters, for scoring runs freely. He said bowlers Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah delivered incisive spells to restrict the opposition.

He also lauded the fielding efforts of Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, saying the team displayed the spirit, hard work and sportsmanship that define cricket as a team game.

Fadnavis said the historic triumph was the result of the collective contribution of players, coaches, mentors and the entire support staff.

"The Indian team has once again showcased to the world the deep love Indians have for cricket," he added, extending his best wishes for the team's future successes.