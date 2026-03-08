HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Fadnavis Celebrates India's T20 World Cup Triumph

Fadnavis Celebrates India's T20 World Cup Triumph

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 08, 2026 23:33 IST

x

India celebrates a momentous T20 World Cup victory, with Chief Minister Fadnavis lauding the team's exceptional performance and teamwork in securing the coveted title.

Photograph: BCCI

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • India secures a historic T20 World Cup victory, marking their second consecutive win and third overall.
  • Chief Minister Fadnavis praises the Indian team's spirited performance, highlighting their batting and bowling prowess.
  • Suryakumar Yadav's team is recognised as India's greatest T20 outfit, achieving an unprecedented World Cup win.
  • Key players like Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah are lauded for their contributions to India's dominant performance.
  • Fadnavis emphasises the collective effort of players, coaches, and support staff in achieving this historic triumph.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday congratulated the Indian team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the second consecutive time, calling the feat "historic" and a memorable gift for cricket lovers across the country.

The Indian team's achievement would be remembered in the cricketing world for years to come, he said in a statement.

 

Suryakumar Yadav's team, easily India's greatest T20 outfit ever, created history with an unprecedented third World Cup win, clinically demolishing a lacklustre New Zealand by 96 runs with an awe-inspiring batting performance and laser-precise bowling.

"The spirited performance of the Indian players right from the start of the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was remarkable," Fadnavis said.

Key Performances in India's T20 World Cup Victory

The chief minister praised the team's batting efforts, led by Sanju Samson and his fellow batters, for scoring runs freely. He said bowlers Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah delivered incisive spells to restrict the opposition.

He also lauded the fielding efforts of Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, saying the team displayed the spirit, hard work and sportsmanship that define cricket as a team game.

Fadnavis said the historic triumph was the result of the collective contribution of players, coaches, mentors and the entire support staff.

"The Indian team has once again showcased to the world the deep love Indians have for cricket," he added, extending his best wishes for the team's future successes.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Naidu Congratulates India on T20 World Cup Final Berth
T20 World Cup: Sachin's Viral Post After Samson's Final Blitz
T20 World Cup: Sachin's Viral Post After Samson's Final Blitz
Rohit, Dhoni Create Iconic Moment Before T20 WC Final
Rohit, Dhoni Create Iconic Moment Before T20 WC Final
T20 World Cup Final: 'They said I'd win big games': Abhishek on coach, captain
T20 World Cup Final: 'They said I'd win big games': Abhishek on coach, captain
Critics Silenced! Abhishek's 18-Ball Fifty in T20 World Cup Final
Critics Silenced! Abhishek's 18-Ball Fifty in T20 World Cup Final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuns in a Golden Lehenga1:12

Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuns in a Golden Lehenga

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look1:36

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO