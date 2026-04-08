India Clinches Silver and Two Bronze Medals at Asian Wrestling Championships

Indian wrestlers showcased their talent at the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, securing a silver and two bronze medals in Greco Roman wrestling, boosting India's medal count.

Key Points Nitesh wins silver medal in the 97kg Greco Roman category at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Sachin Sahrawat secures a bronze medal in the 67kg Greco Roman wrestling event.

Prince adds another bronze medal for India in the 82kg Greco Roman category.

Hansika Lamba and Neha to compete for bronze medals in women's wrestling.

India's total medal tally reaches five at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Indian Greco Roman wrestlers added a silver and two bronze medals to the country's tally at the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday.

While Nitesh bagged the silver medal in the 97kg category, Sachin Sahrawat (67kg GR) and Prince (82kg) clinched bronze medals.

The three medals on Wednesday took India's overall medal tally to two silver and three bronze medals on the third day of competition with two women wrestlers securing a spot in the bronze medal play-offs.

All eyes were on of the Indian contingent on Wednesday as Nitesh had had already improved on his last edition's showing by reaching the final of the 97kg category. The 23-year-old was up against defending champion Mohammadhadi Saravi and could not weave the same magic that saw him reach the finals as he went down 1-7 in the final bout.

Greco Roman Bronze Medal Victories

Earlier, Sachin opened India's medal count when he fought back from a 3-5 deficit in the second round to beat Abdumalik Aminov of Uzbekistan 6-5 in the 67kg Greco Roman bronze medal match.

Sachin, who had defeated China's Ji Leng in the Repechage round to make it to the bronze medal play-off scored two points in the last minute with a take down and got one for the Uzbek wrestler losing his challenge to claim victory.

Prince then added the second bronze medal of the day to India's kitty when he registered a dominant 10-1 win over Didar Amannazarov of Turkmenistan in the 82kg Greco Roman.

Women's Wrestling Competition

In the women's wrestling competition, Hansika Lamba (55kg) and Neha (59kg) will be challenging for the bronze medal after losing their respective semi-finals.

Hansika went down against last edition silver medallist Yuxuan Li of China 11-1 in the semifinals and will now face Aruuke Kadyrbek Kyzy in the bronze medal play-off.

Later, Neha came up against former Asian Champion Mengyu Xie of China and despite her spirited effort, she ended on the wrong side of the 12-5 score-line.

She will now face Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia for the bronze medal.

Neelam could also have a shot at the bronze medal after she made it to the Repechage round in the 50kg category after Japan's Yui Sasaki, who defeated the Indian in the quarterfinals, reached the summit clash.

Neelam will now face China's Ziqi Feng in the Repechage round on Thursday.