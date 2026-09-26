Asian Games: India's Women Shooters Win Silver In 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Event

India's talented women's 50m rifle 3 positions team, featuring Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod, and Ashi Chouksey, proudly clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Asian Games, with two members also advancing to the individual final.

IMAGE: Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod and Ashi Chouksey won the silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the Asian Games on Saturday. Photograph: NRAI/Instagram

Key Points The Indian women's 50m rifle 3 positions team won a silver medal at the Asian Games.

The team consisted of Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod, and Ashi Chouksey.

Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod also qualified for the individual final.

China secured the gold medal with a new games record of 1773 points.

The Indian trio of Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod and Ashi Chouksey won the silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the Asian Games here on Saturday, with the first two shooters also making the individual final.

The Indian team aggregated 1763 to finish second on the podium. China claimed the gold medal with a games record 1773, while Kazakhstan settled for the bronze with 1754 following a gruelling contest.

Individual Finalists Emerge

In the individual section, both Ashi and Tilottama placed themselves in the top three with scores of 395-25x and 395-23x to qualify for the individual final.

However, world number 15 Vidarsa staged a fine recovery to finish the qualification in sixth place with a total of 588.

Tilottama, ranked 107 in the world, entered the eight-women final in third place after shooting 590 across the three stages of kneeling, prone and standing.

World number 18 Ashi, who was dong well at one stage of the qualification, however ended with 585.