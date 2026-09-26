Home  » Sports » Asian Games: India's Women Shooters Win Silver In 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Event

Asian Games: India's Women Shooters Win Silver In 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: September 26, 2026 08:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source

India's talented women's 50m rifle 3 positions team, featuring Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod, and Ashi Chouksey, proudly clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Asian Games, with two members also advancing to the individual final.

Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod and Ashi Chouksey

IMAGE: Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod and Ashi Chouksey won the silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the Asian Games on Saturday. Photograph: NRAI/Instagram

Key Points

  • The Indian women's 50m rifle 3 positions team won a silver medal at the Asian Games.
  • The team consisted of Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod, and Ashi Chouksey.
  • Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod also qualified for the individual final.
  • China secured the gold medal with a new games record of 1773 points.

The Indian trio of Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod and Ashi Chouksey won the silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the Asian Games here on Saturday, with the first two shooters also making the individual final.

The Indian team aggregated 1763 to finish second on the podium. China claimed the gold medal with a games record 1773, while Kazakhstan settled for the bronze with 1754 following a gruelling contest.

 

Individual Finalists Emerge

In the individual section, both Ashi and Tilottama placed themselves in the top three with scores of 395-25x and 395-23x to qualify for the individual final.

However, world number 15 Vidarsa staged a fine recovery to finish the qualification in sixth place with a total of 588.

Tilottama, ranked 107 in the world, entered the eight-women final in third place after shooting 590 across the three stages of kneeling, prone and standing.

World number 18 Ashi, who was dong well at one stage of the qualification, however ended with 585.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian gamesshootingindian teamsilver medal50m rifle 3 positions

More From Rediff

Russell takes Azerbaijan F1 GP pole as Antonelli crashes

Russell takes Azerbaijan F1 GP pole as Antonelli crashes
Man City guilty of Premier League financial rules breaches

Man City guilty of Premier League financial rules breaches
Asian Games 2026: India's Full Schedule For September 26

Asian Games 2026: India's Full Schedule For September 26

Related Stories

Asian Games Badminton: Lakshya Sen Bows Out In 2nd Round

Asian Games Badminton: Lakshya Sen Bows Out In 2nd Round

Web Stories

OnePlus 13s 16 GB RAM Variant Arrives

OnePlus 13s 16 GB RAM Variant Arrives
World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026
Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks

Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026