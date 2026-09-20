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Indian Women's 10m Air Rifle Team Clinches Silver At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 20, 2026 09:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's women's 10m air rifle team has made a strong start at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, securing a silver medal and setting the stage for potential individual honours.

Photograph: ICC/X

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • India's women's 10m air rifle team won a silver medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
  • The team, consisting of Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, and Vidarsa Vinod, scored 1898.0 points.
  • China secured gold with a world-record score, while hosts Japan finished third.
  • Sonam Maskar and Elavenil Valarivan also qualified for the individual 10m air rifle final.
  • This silver is India's first confirmed medal at the 20th Asian Games, building on past shooting successes.

India began their shooting campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on a high, winning a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event here on Sunday. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined for a total of 1898.0 points to finish second behind China, who topped the standings with a world-record score of 1904.2. Hosts Japan finished third with 1897.1 points.

India's Medal Tally And Individual Prospects

This is India's first confirmed medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games. MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal was the first Indian athlete to assure a medal, reaching the women's Traditional MMA 60kg semifinals. Sonam was India's top scorer with 634.1 points, followed by Elavenil with 633.5 and Vidarsa with 630.4. Elavenil and Sonam also qualified for the individual final, with their scores placing them among the finalists. Elavenil and Sonam will look for a double in the eight-woman individual final to be held later in the day. The silver is an encouraging start to India's shooting campaign after the country's shooters produced a record 22-medal haul -- seven gold, nine silver and six bronze -- at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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