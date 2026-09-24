Indian Athletes Secure Medals In Mixed Relay And 10,000m At Asian Games

Indian athletes delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Games, clinching a silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and a historic bronze in the women's 10,000m, showcasing the nation's growing prowess in track and field.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points India secured a silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games, successfully defending their 2023 achievement.

Seema Kumari won a landmark bronze medal in the women's 10,000m, marking India's first medal in this event in 16 years.

Vithya Ramraj's strong final leg was crucial for the mixed relay silver, showcasing her importance to India's relay programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Seema Kumari, acknowledging her determined performance and hard work.

Seema Kumari's consistent performances in 10,000m and 5000m events establish her as a leading Indian distance runner.

India won a silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay while Seema Kumari grabbed a landmark bronze for the country in women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games here on Thursday. The quartet of Poovamma Raju, Vishal Thennarasu, Vithya Ramraj and Manu TS claimed the silver medal with a timing of 3:14.46, successfully defending the medal they won in the last edition in 2023 in Hangzhou. It was an excellent final leg from Vithya Ramraj that paved the way for India's silver. Bahrain won the gold with Games record of 3:12.87.

In her event, Seema finished with a time of 32:50.05. Seema has won a medal for India in the event after 16 years, a remarkable feat after overcoming an intense duel. This is only the third ever medal for India at this event in the continental games.

Prime Minister Congratulates Seema Kumari

Congratulating the long-distance runner from Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Proud of Seema on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 10,000m at the Asian Games! Congrats to her. "Her determined performance has brought India a medal in this event after many years. A wonderful achievement that reflects endurance, discipline and years of hard work. Wishing her many more successes in the times ahead."

Seema Kumari's Consistent Performance

In March this year, Seema recorded a personal best of 32:02.43 in the 10,000m at The TEN in California, finishing fifth in a high-level international field. She also improved her 5000m personal best to 15:16.20 in April this year. Seema's consistent performances have established her as one of India's leading distance runners, with the 10,000m and 5000m forming the main focus of her senior career.

Vithya Ramraj's Crucial Role In Relay Success

Vithya Ramraj, whose incredible effort towards the end helped India win silver, is an accomplished quarter-miler and 400m hurdler who has established herself as an important member of the country's relay programme. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, she combines individual strength in the 400m hurdles with valuable experience in the 4x400m relay. She created a major breakthrough at the 2023 Asian Games by equalling the Indian national record in the 400m hurdles with a time of 55.42 seconds. She has also represented India at the Olympics, including as part of the 4x400m relay team at Paris 2024.