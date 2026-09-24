India Secures Silver And Bronze In Asian Games Athletics

India's athletics contingent has made a strong start at the Asian Games, securing a silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and a surprise bronze in the women's 10,000m through Seema, setting an optimistic tone for the nation's medal prospects.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points India's mixed 4x400m relay team clinched a silver medal, marking their third consecutive medal in this event at the Asian Games.

Seema secured a bronze medal in the women's 10,000m race, opening India's medal account in athletics at the current Asian Games.

The relay team clocked 3 minutes 14.46 seconds, finishing behind Bahrain, while Seema completed her race in 32 minutes 50.05 seconds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Seema for her determined performance and bringing a medal in the 10,000m event after many years.

Indian sprinters Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh also qualified for the 100m semifinals, indicating further potential for medals.

India's mixed 4x400m relay team won its third consecutive Asian Games medal by securing a silver, while Seema fetched a surprise bronze in the women's 10,000m race as the country's athletics campaign began on a strong note on Thursday.

The quartet of TS Manu, MR Poovamma, Vishal TK and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3 minute 14.46 seconds to finish behind Bahrain who took the gold with a Games record time of 3:12.87.

The result of the relay race was, however, kept unofficial for a while due to UAE lodging a protest. Later, UAE's disqualification was confirmed and the result was made official.

Mixed Relay Team's Consistent Performance

Earlier in the morning, India qualified for the final of the mixed 4x400m relay after finishing second in Heat 2.

India had a gold in the 2018 edition, when the event was introduced, and clinched a silver in the last Asian Games.

"We were expecting a gold. But of course, Bahrain, we were expecting a tough fight. But we all ran really good," Poovamma said later.

"So, in the women's 400 relay, we want to win a gold, change the colour of the medal."

Seema's Historic Bronze In 10,000m

It was in the women's 10,000m race that India opened the medal account in the Asian Games through the 25-year-old Seema who clocked 32 minute 50.05 seconds to finish third behind Winfred Yavi (32:39.18) of Bahrain and Nozomi Tanaka (32:41.54) of Japan.

Congratulating the long-distance runner from Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Proud of Seema on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 10,000m at the Asian Games! Congrats to her.

"Her determined performance has brought India a medal in this event after many years. A wonderful achievement that reflects endurance, discipline and years of hard work. Wishing her many more successes in the times ahead."

Athlete's Personal Journey And Future Prospects

Hailing from Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh, Seema said the tactical race suited her and she fought till the end.

"It was a tactical race. I was in front in the first two laps. But nobody wanted to be running in front. It suited me, so I kept myself among the leading pack," she said later.

"But with around two laps left, the podium finishers are known by then. I fought hard till the end. I am very happy for my first Asian Games medal and also for the fact that I opened medal account in athletics."

She revealed that she has not told her mother she is in Japan for the Asian Games.

"I have not even told my mother that I am in Japan for Asian Games. But whenever she finds out, she will not be able to sleep for a day," she said.

"My mother is quite old, around 70. I was born very late. When I go out, she gets very tensed. That is why I do not inform her. I only tell my sister that I have gone somewhere."

Other Indian Athletes Advance To Semifinals

In the women's triple jump, Asha Ilango missed out on a bronze, finishing fourth on count back. She and Yi Li of China each produced the best jump of 13.83m but the Indian was unlucky to end at fourth.

The Chinese had a better second best jump of 13.79m as against 13.65m by the Indian.

Meanwhile, Animesh Kujur qualified for the 100m semifinals after finishing third in Round one Heat 1, with a time of 10.36 seconds. Thailand's Puripol Boonson ran a fast race, clocking 9.95 seconds to win Heat 1. He has a personal best of 9.94 seconds.

National record holder Gurindervir Singh also made it to the 100m semifinals with a second place finish Heat 4, clocking 10.38 seconds.

The first three in each of the six heats and next six fastest advance to semifinal, to be held on Friday.