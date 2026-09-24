India's Strong Start At Asian Games Athletics: Mixed Relay Silver, Seema's Bronze

India's athletics contingent has made a remarkable start at the Asian Games, clinching a silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and a historic bronze for Seema in the women's 10,000m race, setting a positive tone for the nation's medal aspirations.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points India's mixed 4x400m relay team secured a silver medal, marking their third consecutive Asian Games medal in this event.

Seema won a surprise bronze in the women's 10,000m race, ending India's long wait for a medal in this category.

The mixed relay team, comprising TS Manu, MR Poovamma, Vishal TK, and Vithya Ramraj, clocked 3:14.46.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Seema for her determined performance and bronze medal win.

Indian athletes Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh qualified for the 100m semifinals, indicating strong individual performances.

India's mixed 4x400m relay team won its third consecutive Asian Games medal by securing a silver, while Seema fetched a surprise bronze in the women's 10,000m race as the country's athletics campaign began on a strong note here on Thursday.

The quartet of TS Manu, MR Poovamma, Vishal TK and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3 minute 14.46 seconds to finish behind Bahrain who took the gold with a Games record time of 3:12.87.

Mixed Relay Team's Consistent Performance

The result of the relay race was, however, kept unofficial for a while due to UAE lodging a protest. Later, UAE's disqualification was confirmed and the result was made official.

Earlier in the morning, India qualified for the final of the mixed 4x400m relay after finishing second in Heat 2.

India had a gold in the 2018 edition, when the event was introduced, and clinched a silver in the last Asian Games.

"We were expecting a gold. But of course, Bahrain, we were expecting a tough fight. But we all ran really good," Poovamma said later.

"So, in the women's 400 relay, we want to win a gold, change the color of the medal."

Seema's Historic Bronze And Other Notable Efforts

It was in the women's 10,000m race that India opened the medal account in the Asian Games through the 25-year-old Seema who clocked 32 minute 50.05 seconds to finish third behind Winfred Yavi (32:39.18) of Bahrain and Nozomi Tanaka (32:41.54) of Japan.

Congratulating the long-distance runner from Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Proud of Seema on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 10,000m at the Asian Games! Congrats to her.

"Her determined performance has brought India a medal in this event after many years. A wonderful achievement that reflects endurance, discipline and years of hard work. Wishing her many more successes in the times ahead."

In the women's triple jump, Asha Ilango missed out on a bronze, finishing fourth on count back. She and Yi Li of China each produced the best jump of 13.83m but the Indian was unlucky to end at fourth. The Chinese had a better second best jump of 13.79m as against 13.65m by the Indian.

Meanwhile, Animesh Kujur qualified for the 100m semifinals after finishing third in Round one Heat 1, with a time of 10.36 seconds. Thailand's Puripol Boonson ran a fast race, clocking 9.95 seconds to win Heat 1. He has a personal best of 9.94 seconds.

National record holder Gurindervir Singh also made it to the 100m semifinals with a second place finish Heat 4, clocking 10.38 seconds.

The first three in each of the six heats and next six fastest advance to semifinal to be held on Friday.