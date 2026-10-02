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Heartbreak for India as Japan win, India take bronze

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: October 02, 2026 13:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian men's quadrant Sepaktakraw team has clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Nagoya, showcasing a strong performance despite a tough semifinal loss to hosts Japan.

 

Key Points

  • The Indian men's quadrant Sepaktakraw team clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Games.
  • India lost 0-2 to hosts Japan in a closely contested semifinal match, with scores of 12-15, 13-15.
  • The Indian team had an impressive run, topping Group A by defeating Laos, Vietnam, and Myanmar.
  • Japan, who defeated India in the semifinals, had finished second in Group B.
  • The Indian women's team was beaten 0-2 by Thailand in their preliminary group stage.

The Indian team went down fighting 0-2 to hosts Japan in the men's quadrant semifinals to settle for a bronze medal in the Sepaktakraw competition of the Asian Games in Nagoya on Friday.

India's Journey To Bronze

India lost the last-four match 12-15, 13-15. The second set was more intense with the Indian team fighting hard but kept trailing Japan throughout, even narrowing the difference to 13-14 in the final stages.

 

India had earlier won each of their Group A matches to top the group defeating Laos (2-0), Vietnam (2-0) and Myanmar (2-1).

On the other hand, Japan had finished second in Group B, having started their campaign with a defeat to Indonesia 1-2. The hosts defeated Singapore and Korea to make the semifinals.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Women's team was beaten 0-2 by Thailand in their Preliminary Group A contest. Thailand won the first set 15-10 and were more dominating in the second, winning 15-4.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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