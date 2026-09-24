India secures silver and landmark bronze at Asian Games

India's athletes showcased remarkable performance at the Asian Games, securing a silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and a historic bronze for Seema Kumari in the women's 10,000m, highlighting the nation's growing prowess in track and field.

Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points India's mixed 4x400m relay team clinched a silver medal at the Asian Games.

The relay quartet, including Vithya Ramraj, successfully defended their medal from the previous edition.

Seema Kumari secured a landmark bronze in the women's 10,000m event.

Seema Kumari's bronze is India's first medal in this event in 16 years and only the third ever.

India won a silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay while Seema Kumari grabbed a landmark bronze for the country in women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Thursday.

India's Medal Haul In Athletics

The quartet of Poovamma Raju, Vishal Thennarasu, Vithya Ramraj and Manu TS claimed the silver medal with a timing of 3:14.46, successfully defending the medal they won in the last edition in 2023 in Hangzhou.

It was an excellent final leg from Vithya Ramraj that paved the way for India's silver. Bahrain won the gold with Games record of 3:12.87.

In her event, Seema finished with a time of 32:50.05. Seema has won a medal for India in the event after 16 years, a remarkable feat after overcoming an intense duel.

This is only the third ever medal for India at this event in the continental games.