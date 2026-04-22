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India Secures Four More Medals At ISSF Junior World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 22, 2026 21:31 IST

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Indian junior shooters showcased their talent at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Cairo, adding four more medals to their tally and solidifying India's position in the competition.

Key Points

  • India's junior shooters won four more medals at the ISSF Junior World Cup, including three silver and one bronze.
  • Rohit Kanyan secured a silver medal in the 50m rifle prone men junior event.
  • Sejal Kamble won a silver medal in the junior women's 25m pistol event.
  • Raj Chandra and Abhinav Deshwal won silver and bronze respectively in the 25m pistol men junior event.
  • India is currently third in the medal tally at the ISSF Junior World Cup.

India's junior shooters picked up four more medals, including three silver and a bronze, on day two of the ISSF Junior World Cup here on Wednesday.

India are currently third on the medal tally as athletes from Kazakhstan and Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) won four of the five gold on offer on competition day two.

 

India's Silver Medals in Rifle and Pistol Events

Rohit Kanyan gave India their first silver of the day in the 50m rifle prone men junior event with an effort of 615.8, just 0.5 behind Kazakhstan's gold winning Oleg Noskov.

Sejal Kamble then topped the junior women's 25m pistol qualifiers with a score of 580 and then went on to finish second in the final with 27 hits. AIN's Katsiaryna Ivanova took gold with 31 hits in the eight five-shot series final.

Another Double Podium Finish for India

India secured a second double podium in the competition after Shiva Narwal and Chirag Sharma's heroics on day one, with Raj Chandra shooting 580 and Abhinav Deshwal 578, for silver and bronze respectively in the 25m pistol men junior event.

Kazakhstan took gold again with Kirill Tsukanov shooting 581.

Skeet Shooting Results

In the junior women's skeet, Risham Guron (24,23,21,23,24) qualified second with a score of 115 and then finished seventh in the final, bowing out with seven hits to her name after the first 12 shots..

Varvara Zaitseva of the Individual Neutral Athletes won gold in the event with a world record score of 33 hits out of 40.

In the junior men's skeet, Ishaan Singh Libra made the final eight with a 118 (25,23,22,24,24) giving him sixth place and then improved by two in the final to just miss out on a medal..

He exited at the 28-shot mark with 24 hits. Briton Denzil Jago Grose (31) bested Italian Marco Coco (30) by one hit to win a first ISSF junior world cup gold in the event.

The ISSF Junior World Cup provides a platform for young shooters to gain international experience and showcase their skills. These competitions are crucial for developing future talent in shooting sports. India's strong performance highlights the country's growing prominence in the sport.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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