How India's Junior Women's Hockey Team Secured Asia Cup Hat-Trick

India's junior women's hockey team has clinched their third consecutive AHF Junior Asia Cup title with a decisive 1-0 victory over China, securing their coveted spot in the upcoming junior women's World Cup.

Key Points India's junior women's hockey team secured their third consecutive AHF Junior Asia Cup title by defeating China 1-0.

The victory ensures India's qualification for the upcoming junior women's hockey World Cup.

Sanika Chandrakant Mane scored the decisive goal in the 17th minute of the final match.

India maintained an unbeaten record throughout the tournament, showcasing strong defensive play.

Hockey India announced prize money for the players and support staff for their achievement.

Sanika Chandrakant Mane's early strike proved decisive as India qualified for the junior women's hockey World Cup by winning the AHF Junior Asia Cup title for the third time in a row after defeating China 1-0 in a closely fought summit clash, here Sunday. Sanika struck in the 17th minute as the defending champions retained their continental crown.

The title clash began with nervous energy on both sides, with neither team able to establish control in the early exchanges. China enjoyed greater possession and looked to put India under pressure, but the defending champions remained composed, soaking up the pressure and working hard to negotiate the opening phase without conceding. As the quarter wore on, India's defensive structure grew stronger, ensuring the hosts were unable to create a clear-cut opening.

Mane's Decisive Goal Secures Lead

India, however, made their first real opening count. Two minutes into the second quarter, Sanika showed excellent awareness and intelligent off-the-ball movement to sneak in behind a Chinese defender and position herself just five metres from goal. She got her stick to a long slap-push into the Chinese circle and produced a deft deflection that beat goalkeeper Xu Mengjiao to put India ahead.

China came closest to restoring parity when they earned the only penalty corner of the match. However, their direct effort was ruled out after the ball entered the goal above the permitted height of the backboard, much to the relief of the Indian contingent and the disappointment of the home crowd. India then came close to doubling their lead just two minutes before half-time when captain Khaidem Shileima Chanu found space for a shot on target, but the Chinese goalkeeper reacted sharply to palm the effort away.

India's Resilient Defence Holds Strong

India took their slender 1-0 advantage into the break, setting up a tense second half. China resumed with renewed intent and came close to an equaliser seven minutes into the third quarter. A well-worked move saw a Chinese attacker overlap from the baseline before sending a dangerous cut-back into the area in front of goal, but India's defence read the danger perfectly and intercepted the pass before it could reach its intended target.

The final quarter turned into a test of India's defensive resolve. The defending champions stayed disciplined, compact and alert around their circle, closing down spaces and repeatedly frustrating the hosts' attacking moves. China pressed for the equaliser in the closing stages, but India held their shape and defended their slender advantage with composure to seal a memorable 1-0 victory and lift the trophy.

Unbeaten Run To Continental Glory

India finished the tournament unbeaten. After topping the Elite Pool with three wins and a draw, they thrashed South Korea 5-1 in the semi-finals before edging China 1-0 in the final to successfully defend their title and become three-time champions. Hockey India announced a prize of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for every member of the support staff.