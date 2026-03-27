HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » India's Compound Archers Shine at Asia Cup in Bangkok

India's Compound Archers Shine at Asia Cup in Bangkok

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 10:53 IST

x

India's compound archers showcased their skill at the Asia Cup in Bangkok, securing a gold medal in the mixed team event and a silver in the women's team event, boosting India's medal tally.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, World Archery/Twitter

Photograph: Kind courtesy, World Archery/Twitter

Key Points

  • India's compound mixed team, led by Chikitha Taniparthi and Rajat Chauhan, won gold by defeating Malaysia in a close match.
  • The Indian women's compound team secured a silver medal after losing to Kazakhstan in the final.
  • India's total medal count at the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament Stage 1 reached four, including one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.
  • The gold medal marks a significant improvement for India after not winning any medals in the mixed team event in the previous edition.

India's compound archers dished out a strong show, clinching the mixed team gold and women's team silver at the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament Stage 1 to take their tally to four medals.

With this, India's overall tally stands at one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, with the earlier medals coming from the women's recurve team and the men's compound team on Wednesday.

 

The Indian contingent is also assured of four more medals, with entries in three finals later in the day -- the women's recurve individual (Ridhi Phor), the men's recurve team, and the men's compound individual, which will feature an all-Indian summit clash.

Mixed Team Victory

The highlight of the morning session was the top-seeded compound mixed team pair of Chikitha Taniparthi and Rajat Chauhan, who held their nerve to edge past second-seeded Malaysia 158-156 in a tense gold-medal clash.

In a contest defined by precision and composure, the difference boiled down to narrow margins as India dropped just two points across 16 arrows, while Malaysia dropped four.

The Indian duo got off to a perfect start with four consecutive 10s and maintained their rhythm despite minor lapses in the middle phase. After three ends, they held a slender one-point lead at 118-117.

The Malaysian pair of Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki had briefly seized momentum in the third end, shooting a perfect 40 while India managed 39.

However, in the decisive final end, Chikitha and Rajat showcased their experience under pressure, firing four successive 10s to close out the match.

Malaysia could only manage 39, handing India a two-point victory.

This gold also marked a significant turnaround after India had returned empty-handed in the mixed team event in the previous edition.

Women's Team Secures Silver

Later, the Indian women's compound team comprising Chikitha, Raj Kaur and Tejal Salve settled for silver after going down 227-229 to Kazakhstan's Viktoriya Lyan, Diana Yunussova and Roxana Yunussova in the final.

Despite the loss, it was an improvement from their bronze medal finish in the last edition.

India started strongly and led 115-113 at the halfway stage after 12 arrows.

However, a below-par third end saw them shoot 54, while Kazakhstan produced a decisive 58 to overturn the deficit and take a 171-169 lead.

The fourth and final end was evenly matched and locked at 58-58 as Kazakhstan's third-end advantage proved decisive as India had to settle for a silver.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Indian Archers Shine at Asia Cup, Clinch Medals and Finals Spot
Indian Archers Shine at Asia Cup, Clinch Medals and Finals Spot
Indian Archers Shine at Asia Cup, Clinch Medals and Finals Spots
Silver for Indian men's, women's teams in Asiad compound archery
Silver for Indian men's, women's teams in Asiad compound archery
Asian Games: Compound archers secure men, women team gold, make it three in a row
Asian Games: Compound archers secure men, women team gold, make it three in a row
Golden day for India's archers at Asian Championships
Golden day for India's archers at Asian Championships

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Noida Sector 49 Building1:33

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Noida Sector 49 Building

Devotees Flock to Saryu River for Holy Dip on Ram Navami1:01

Devotees Flock to Saryu River for Holy Dip on Ram Navami

WATCH: Gruesome Scenes Emerge After Iran's Missile Barrage Hits Israel1:24

WATCH: Gruesome Scenes Emerge After Iran's Missile...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO