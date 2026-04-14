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Home  » Sports » India Secures Gold in Men's Pairs and Fours at Asian Lawn Bowls Championships

India Secures Gold in Men's Pairs and Fours at Asian Lawn Bowls Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 14, 2026 15:12 IST

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Delhi's Navneet Singh propelled India to victory at the Asian Lawn Bowls Championships, securing gold medals in the men's pairs and fours events and showcasing India's dominance in the sport.

Key Points

  • Navneet Singh of Delhi led India to gold medals in the men's pairs and men's fours events at the Asian Lawn Bowls Championships.
  • India defeated Hong Kong in the men's pairs final and Malaysia in the men's fours final to secure the championship.
  • The Asian Lawn Bowls Championships took place in Delhi from April 6 to 12.
  • India won the overall men's champion trophy, overall team trophy, and challenge trophy at the tournament.

Delhi player Navneet Singh helped India win gold medals in the men's pairs and men's fours events in the recently-concluded Asian Lawn Bowls Championships here.

India beat Hong Kong 17-15 in the men's pairs final, and Malaysia 19-6 in the men's fours summit clash in the tournament held from April 6 to 12 at the Delhi Public School R K Puram.

 

India won the overall men's champion trophy, overall team trophy and challenge trophy, according to a release.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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