Indian Boxers Shine at World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok

India's U-19 boxing team delivered a stellar performance at the World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok, securing a total of five medals, including a gold won by Chandrika Pujari.

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points Chandrika Pujari secured a gold medal in the women's 51kg category at the World Boxing Futures Cup.

Indian boxers Gunjan, Joyshree Devi, and L. Ambekar Meetei won silver medals in their respective weight categories.

Radhamani Longjam earned a bronze medal earlier in the tournament for India.

The Indian U-19 boxing team showcased strong performances across Youth Olympic weight categories at the Bangkok event.

India concluded its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup with a haul of five medals, including one gold.

Competing across the Youth Olympic weight categories, the Indian U-19 men's and women's team delivered a series of assured performances.

Gold Medal Victory

Leading the charge was Chandrika Pujari, who delivered a commanding performance in the women's 51 kg final to defeat Uzbekistan's Mardonova Nazokat with a unanimous decision to stand atop the podium.

Silver Medalists

Three Indian boxers finished with silver medals after reaching the finals in their respective categories.

Gunjan (48kg) went down to her opponent from England by a 5-0 decision, while Joyshree Devi (54kg) fought hard but lost 4-1 to a boxer from the United States.

In the men's 50kg category, L. Ambekar Meetei also settled for silver after losing his final bout to Ukraine.

Bronze Medal

Earlier in the tournament, Radhamani Longjam (57kg) had secured a bronze medal.