India's U-19 Girls Shine at Asian Youth Table Tennis Qualifiers

India's Under-19 girls' table tennis team led the nation to victory at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Youth Championships regional qualifiers, securing a spot in the continental championships and highlighting India's dominance in junior table tennis.

IMAGE: India's Jennifer Varghese had it easy against Nepal's Binaca Rai, winning by 11-8, 11-3, 11-8. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Key Points India's Under-19 girls' team secured gold and qualified for the ITTF-ATTU Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships.

India dominated the team events, winning the Under-19 Girls, Under-15 Boys, and Under-15 Girls titles.

Bangladesh secured the Under-19 Boys title in a closely contested competition.

India showcased its strength and depth in junior-level table tennis at the regional qualifiers.

The singles and doubles events at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships are set to begin.

India's Under-19 girls extended their unbeaten run with a series of commanding performances in the regional qualifiers for the ITTF-ATTU Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships in Shimla on Thursday.

With Thursday's results after the completion of team events, India claimed three of the four team titles -- Under-19 Girls, Under-15 Boys, and Under-15 Girls -- underlining the country's strength and depth at the junior level.

The only title to elude the hosts came in the Under-19 Boys category, where Bangladesh finished on top in a closely fought contest.

India did not field a team in this section, having already secured qualification during last year's Asian Championships in Tashkent.

The hosts registered clinical 3-0 victories over Nepal, Maldives, and Bangladesh on Thursday, finishing comfortably at the top of the round-robin standings. On Wednesday, the hosts beat Sri Lanka by a similar margin.

With four wins from as many ties, India not only retained the gold medal in the category but also qualified as the top-ranked team for the continental championships. Sri Lanka, finishing second and claimed the other qualification spot from the region.

The singles and doubles events across the sections begin on Friday.

Team Results Overview

Results Team:

Under 19 Boys: Round 3: Bangladesh bt Sri Lanka 3-0; Nepal bt Maldives 3-0.

Under 15 Boys: Round 3, 4 & 5: India bt Nepal 3-0 (Aditya Das bt Reevar Bajracharya 11-4, 11-5, 11-8, Rishaan Chattopadhyay bt Nischal Thapa 11-6, 11-5, 11-5, Akash Rajavelu bt Siddhartha Gyawali 11-4, 11-5, 11-8); Sri Lanka bt Maldives 3-0; India bt Sri Lanka 3-0 (Akshay Kirikara 8-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-8, Aditya bt Yenul Abeywickrama 11-4, 11-8, 11-6, Rishaan bt Pitiyage Silva 11-5, 11-1, 11-6); Bangladesh bt Maldives 3-0; India bt Bangladesh 3-0 (Akshay bt Shahin Mohammed 11-8, 11-2, 11-6, Aditya bt Midul Mohammed 11-4, 13-11, 11-4, Akash bt Tamjid Porosh 11-9, 8-11, 11-3, 11-4); Sri Lanka bt Nepal 3-1.

Under 19 Girls: Round 3, 4 & 5: India bt Nepal 3-0 (Jennifer Varghese bt Binaca Rai 11-8, 11-3, 11-8, Ananya Muralidharan bt Evana Thapa 11-6, 11-6, 11-7, Ditsa Roy bt Yonggi Poudel 11-4, 11-8, 4-11, 11-4); Sri Lanka bt Maldives 3-0; India bt Maldives 3-0 (Ananya bt Mishka Ibrahim 11-2, 11-3, 11-4, Jennifer bt Fathimath Ali 11-8, 11-3, 16-14, Prisha Goel bt Aishaath Nafiz 11-5, 11-4, 11-5); Sri Lanka bt Bangladesh 3-1; India bt Bangladesh 3-0 (Ditsa Roy bt Khoy Saia 11-4, 11-1, 11-4, Prisha bt Resmi Tanchangya 11-6, 11-6, 11-6, Ananya bt Nusrat Ananna 11-7, 11-4, 11-7).