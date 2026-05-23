India's Wrestlers Dominate Under-23 Asian Championships

India's Greco-Roman wrestlers showcased their talent at the U23 Asian Championships, winning an impressive five medals, including two silvers, marking a strong start to the competition.

IMAGE: Suraj Singh impressed in the 60kg category with a solid run to the final before going down 0-4 to Kazakhstan's Aibek Aitbekov in the gold medal bout. Photograph: Wrestling Federation of India

Key Points India's Greco-Roman wrestlers secured five medals at the U23 Asian Championships.

Suraj Singh and Sagar Singh won silver medals in the 60kg and 67kg categories, respectively.

Sachin Kumar, Rohit, and Hardeep each clinched bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president praised the wrestlers' determination and progress.

India aims for more podium finishes as the competition continues with Neeraj, Sumit, and Rohit Bura.

Suraj Singh and Sagar Singh clinched silver medals as India made an impressive start to its Greco-Roman campaign at the U23 Asian Championships by securing five medals on the opening day of the competition here on Saturday.

Sachin Kumar (77kg), Rohit (97kg) and Hardeep (130kg) added to the tally with bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

Silver Medals For Suraj Singh And Sagar Singh

Suraj impressed in the 60kg category with a solid run to the final before going down 0-4 to Kazakhstan's Aibek Aitbekov in the gold medal bout.

In the 67kg category, Sagar also produced a commendable performance throughout the tournament.

However, he suffered a technical superiority defeat (0-9) against Uzbekistan's Aytjan Khalmakhanov in the final and settled for the silver medal.

Sachin added a bronze medal in the 77kg category despite going down 3-10 against Kazakhstan's Alikhan Dursunov, while Rohit narrowly missed out after suffering a hard-fought 3-5 defeat against Uzbekistan's Bekhruz Barnoev in the 97kg division.

Hardeep also fell short in the 130kg bout, going down 0-4 against Kazakhstan's Jokhar Uzarov.

Vinit (72kg) and Amit Gope (82kg) bowed out after suffering defeats by technical superiority against their respective opponents, with Vinit going down 6-9 against Uzbekistan's Shakhzod Kuchkorov and Amit losing by technicval superiority (0-10) to Tajikistan's Muhammad Sultanzoda.

'The wrestlers showed great determination and discipline'

"It is an encouraging performance by our Greco-Roman wrestlers to finish the opening day with five medals. The wrestlers showed great determination and discipline on the mat, and this performance reflects the steady progress Indian Greco-Roman wrestling has been making at the continental level," said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh.

India had won three medals in the U23 Greco-Roman category at the previous edition of the U23 & U17 Asian Wrestling Championships held in Vietnam, including a gold medal by Sumit (63kg) and bronze medals by Ankit Gulia (72kg) and Nitesh (97kg).

The country had also secured five medals in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan last month, marking India's best performance in the category at the continental senior event in the last five years.

On Sunday, India's Greco-Roman campaign will continue with Neeraj taking the mat in the 55kg category qualification bout while Sumit (63kg) and Rohit Bura (87kg) will also be in action, aiming for podium finishes.