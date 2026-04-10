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Vishvanath Suresh shines as India finishes strong at Asian Boxing Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 10, 2026 16:29 IST

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India's boxing team showcased its strength at the Asian Boxing Championships, with Vishvanath Suresh clinching gold and the women's team dominating the medal tally, signalling a bright future for Indian boxing.

Photograph: World Boxing

Photograph: World Boxing

Key Points

  • Vishvanath Suresh won a gold medal in the men's 50kg category at the Asian Boxing Championships, defeating Japan's Daichi Iwai.
  • India finished second overall with 16 medals, including five gold, at the Asian Boxing Championships.
  • The Indian women's team topped the medal charts with 10 podium finishes, including four gold medals.
  • BFI President Ajay Singh highlighted the depth of talent and the emergence of new medal contenders in Indian boxing.
  • Minakshi Hooda, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, and Arundhati Chaudhary secured gold medals for the Indian women's team.

India capped off a memorable Asian Boxing Championships campaign with Vishvanath Suresh clinching the medal gold in the men's 50kg category here on Friday.

Vishvanath defeated Japan's Daichi Iwai by a dominant 5-0 margin in the final. Sachin (60kg) added to the tally with a hard-fought silver medal, rounding off a strong showing for the men's contingent.

 

India finished second on the table with five gold, one fewer than Kazakhstan, but claimed the most medals (16) overall.

The performance was headlined by a historic outing from the Indian women's team, which topped the medal charts with 10 podium finishes, including four gold, two silver and four bronze, marking one of their finest showings at the continental level.

Vishvanath Suresh's Rise to Gold

Vishvanath's gold marks a significant milestone in his rapid rise through the ranks. Having emerged through the national circuit with consistent performances, he has quickly established himself on the international stage.

His campaign in Ulaanbaatar was particularly impressive, highlighted by his victory over a world number one en route to the final, underlining his temperament and ability to deliver against top opposition.

BFI President's Remarks on Team India's Performance

Speaking on the team's performance, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh said, "This has been a remarkable campaign for Indian boxing and for our women who have topped the medal charts with four gold medals. Our men's team was impressive again, especially young Vishva with his gold, whose performance shows the strength of our pipeline.

"What stands out is the depth of talent coming through. Despite changes from the previous World Championships, this team has shown tremendous character and promise while claiming titles against some of the continent's toughest fighters. We are seeing a new wave of upcoming talent and multiple medal contenders stepping up on the big stage."

Women Boxers Shine at the Championships

Among the standout performers in women's team, Minakshi Hooda (48kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), and Arundhati Chaudhary (70kg) delivered gold medal-winning performances, showcasing dominance across categories.

The team also saw strong contributions from Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Alfiyan Pathan (80+kg), who secured silver medals, alongside four bronze medallists.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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