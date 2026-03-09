HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's Youth Boxers See Wins and Losses at World Boxing Futures Cup

Source: PTI
March 09, 2026 17:22 IST

India's youth boxing team saw both triumphs and setbacks at the World Boxing Futures Cup, with Radhamani Longjam and Sahil Duhan securing wins while Udham Singh faced elimination.

Key Points

  • Radhamani Longjam secured a victory in the women's 57kg category at the World Boxing Futures Cup, defeating her opponent from Uzbekistan.
  • Sahil Duhan continued his strong performance in the men's 60kg division with a unanimous decision win over Turkmenistan.
  • Udham Singh faced a narrow defeat against Japan in the men's 55kg category at the tournament.
  • The Indian Youth boxing team experienced mixed results at the World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok.

The Indian Youth boxing team endured a mixed day at the World Boxing Futures Cup as Radhamani Longjam and Sahil Duhan securing victories while Udham Singh bowed out of the tournament

In the women's 57kg category, Radhamani delivered a commanding performance to defeat her opponent from Uzbekistan, sealing the bout with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the third round.

 

In the men's division, Sahil (60kg) continued his impressive run in the tournament with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, Udham (55kg) put up a close fight but went down 2-3 against Japan in a tightly contested bout.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
