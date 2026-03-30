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Preeti Pawar and Deepak Shine in Asian Boxing Championships Opener

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 30, 2026 15:56 IST

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Indian boxers Preeti Pawar and Deepak secured impressive victories at the Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, marking a promising start for India's campaign.

Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points

  • Preeti Pawar dominates her bout against Kazakhstan's Elina Bazarova, securing a unanimous decision victory in the women's 54kg category at the Asian Boxing Championships.
  • Deepak edges out Uzbekistan's Khavasbek Asadullaev with a split decision win in the men's 70kg category, contributing to India's positive start.
  • The Asian Boxing Championships 2026 showcase top boxing talent, with early-round matches proving highly competitive.
  • Preeti Pawar's victory marks a strong statement in her campaign at the Asian Boxing Championships.

Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar and Deepak registered contrasting victories to begin India's campaign at the Asian Boxing Championships on a positive note.

In the women's 54kg category, Preeti delivered a commanding performance to secure a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Kazakhstan's Elina Bazarova, a former Asian U22 champion (2025).

 

Against a highly accomplished opponent, Preeti's clinical win marked a strong statement to open her campaign.

Men's 70kg Category: Deepak's Victory

In the men's 70kg category, Deepak, a silver medallist at the Boxam Elite International 2026 and a bronze medallist at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships 2022, edged past Uzbekistan's Khavasbek Asadullaev with a 3-2 split decision win.

The Asian Boxing Championships 2026 features some of the best boxing talent from across the continent, with early-round matchups often proving as challenging as the later stages due to the depth of competition.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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