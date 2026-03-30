Preeti Pawar and Deepak Victorious at Asian Boxing Championships

India's Preeti Pawar and Deepak delivered impressive wins at the Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, setting a positive tone for the nation's campaign in the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Preeti Pawar dominates her bout against Kazakhstan's Elina Bazarova, securing a unanimous 5-0 victory at the Asian Boxing Championships.

Deepak edges out Uzbekistan's Khavasbek Asadullaev with a close 3-2 split decision in the men's 70kg category.

India's strong start at the Asian Boxing Championships highlights the depth and competitiveness of the tournament.

Preeti Pawar's win against a former Asian U22 champion demonstrates her potential on the international stage.

Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar and Deepak registered contrasting victories to begin India's campaign at the Asian Boxing Championships on a positive note here on Monday.

In the women's 54kg category, Preeti delivered a commanding performance to secure a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Kazakhstan's Elina Bazarova, a former Asian U22 champion (2025).

Against a highly accomplished opponent, Preeti's clinical win marked a strong statement to open her campaign.

In the men's 70kg category, Deepak, a silver medallist at the Boxam Elite International 2026 and a bronze medallist at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships 2022, edged past Uzbekistan's Khavasbek Asadullaev with a 3-2 split decision win.

The Asian Boxing Championships 2026 features some of the best boxing talent from across the continent, with early-round matchups often proving as challenging as the later stages due to the depth of competition.