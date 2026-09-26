India's Women Kabaddi Team Secures Historic Asian Games Gold

India's women's kabaddi team showcased their dominance by clinching a record-extending fourth Asian Games gold medal, strategically overcoming a spirited Iranian challenge and advocating for the sport's global growth and professional opportunities.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian women's kabaddi team secured a record-extending fourth Asian Games gold medal by defeating Iran 37-34.

Captain Pushpa Rana credited the raiding unit's strength and strategic planning for overcoming Iran's aggressive defence.

The victory highlights the increasing global competition in women's kabaddi, with Iran emerging as a strong contender.

Players advocate for kabaddi's inclusion in the Olympics and demand professional leagues for women, similar to the Pro Kabaddi League for men.

Tactical adjustments, specifically targeting Iran's weak left defence, were key to India's success in the final match.

Captain's Confidence And Gold Medal Pressure

Rising Global Competition In Women's Kabaddi

Advocating For Olympic Inclusion And Professional Leagues

Strategic Victory Against Iran

Respect For Opponent's Culture

Indian women's kabaddi captain Pushpa Rana firmly believed in her raiding unit's ability to turn the tide, maintaining complete composure even as Iran's aggressive gameplay temporarily dismantled her team's defense during their high-stakes gold medal match. That faith was rewarded as India held off a spirited Iran 37-34 to win a record-extending fourth women's kabaddi gold at the Asian Games, adding another chapter to their dominance since the sport's introduction at the 2010 Guangzhou Games."Our raiders are outstanding. So, our main aim was that even if our defenders are going out, our raiders are a strong point. They will always come good," Rana said after the victory. The captain acknowledged that the expectation of gold had brought its own pressure, particularly for an Indian team accustomed to ruling the continental competition. "Yes, silver is less than gold. Because every time the Indian team has played, it has always brought gold. So that pressure is always there," she said. "There was confidence from the whole country that we would bring gold. All the players had that hope. We were able to apply the practice that we had been working hard on. Our coaches have supported us so much. Our federation has supported us so much," she said. Asked whom she would dedicate the medal to, Rana said, "We would like to dedicate it to the whole country. Because it is everyone's blessing that we have won."The victory also underlined how far the standard of women's kabaddi has spread beyond India. Iran, in particular, has emerged as a formidable rival, and Rana welcomed the growing competition rather than viewing it as a threat to India's supremacy. "Iran is a very good team. It is my fifth international tournament and whenever we have a match, we always have a tough match with them. Chinese Taipei is also doing very well. There is already improvement in all the countries," she said.Rana said that growth was essential if kabaddi was to achieve its larger ambitions, including inclusion in the Olympics. She also called for the same professional opportunities for women that exist for men through the Pro Kabaddi League. "Kabaddi should grow well in all the countries so that it can come to the Commonwealth Games and Olympics in the future," she "And kabaddi should be done in the same way for the girls. Like the boys have got a platform for Pro Kabaddi, this is our demand."Stalwart Sonali Shingate, who was not part of India's starting seven in the final, explained how meticulous planning helped the team exploit a weakness they had identified in Iran's defence. "The match was fantastic. Iran played very well and we also played. But skill-wise and technically, the India team is strong compared to Iran. That helped us to win," Shingate said. She revealed that India had identified Iran's left defence as a potential opening after studying them earlier in the competition. "Because Iran's left defence is weak, we observed that in the group match. So we strategised to play our left-raider," said Shingate, a right raider herself. That tactical adjustment proved crucial in a final where India's defence initially carried much of the burden before the raiders delivered in the decisive moments. Shingate said there was confidence going into the final because India had beaten Iran comfortably in the group stage, though the occasion inevitably brought some pressure. "We were confident we would win because in the pool match we won one-sided. But there was a little bit of pressure because it was the final," she said. Iran's growing quality, she added, has made these contests increasingly competitive. "They play very well in the final. They are improving and they make strategies. That's why they give us tough matches."Rana also spoke respectfully about Iran's playing attire, saying she had no issue with the team wearing hijabs and trousers during matches and that their choice reflected their religious beliefs. "When it comes to players from Iran, from childhood they have been playing in that same attire and the Indian team and all the girls in the Indian team have respect for their religion and they respect that... "And they (Indian players) have no issues with clothes whether they wear shorts or a full body covering, it doesn't matter when you are playing," said Rana.