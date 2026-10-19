Nishad, Rinku, Soumya Clinch Gold For India At Asian Para Games

India's para athletes have made a remarkable start at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, clinching three gold medals and a total of six on the opening day, showcasing exceptional talent and determination.

Photograph: Paralympic Committee of India/Instagram

Key Points India's para track and field athletes secured six medals, including three gold, on the opening day of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games on Monday.

Nishad Kumar won gold in the men's long jump T47 event with a 7.11m effort, marking his first competitive outing in long jump.

Soumya clinched gold in the women's 1500m T12/T13 event in her debut Asian Para Games, with Radha Venkatesh taking silver in the same race.

Rinku Hooda earned India's third gold in the men's javelin F46 event, leading a one-two finish with compatriot Ajeet Singh who secured silver.

Both Nishad Kumar and Rinku Hooda have inspiring stories of overcoming early life accidents to achieve international sporting success.

India's para track and field athletes scooped six medals, including three gold, in a top-notch performance with long jumper Nishad Kumar, javelin thrower Rinku Hooda and visually impaired middle distance runner Soumya winning their respective events in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games here on Monday.

The Indians won three gold, two silver and one bronze, second only to hosts Japan who won eight medals (3 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze) on the opening day of athletics competitions at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

Nishad Kumar's Dominant Long Jump Gold

Nishad opened India's athletics gold account, topping the men's long jump T47 event with a dominating performance.

The 27-year-old, who had won a gold in the high jump T47 event in the previous Asian Para Games in China, produced an effort of 7.11m in both his third and fifth attempts to win the gold on the opening day of para-athletics competition.

Remarkably, it was his first competitive outing in long jump.

The two-time Paralympic silver-medallist will also compete in his pet event, high jump T47, on Tuesday.

Omadbek Khasanov of Uzbekistan and Mohammadu Safran of Sri Lanka took the silver and bronze with efforts of 6.99m and 6.55m respectively.

T47 classification is for athletes with upper limb impairments.

Nishad's right arm was severed by a grass-cutting machine while helping his farmer father at his family's farm at Badaun village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district when he was merely six.

Soumya's Debut Gold in 1500m

Soumya clinched a gold medal in the women's 1500m T12/T13 event in her debut Asian Para Games while compatriot Radha Venkatesh clinched a silver in the same event.

The 18-year-old Soumya clocked 5 minutes and 12.39 seconds to win the gold while Radha ran 5:30.90 to take the silver in a 1-2 finish for India.

Soumya, who had won gold in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi earlier in the year, ran with her guide Kumar Bharath while Radha was guided by Govind Solanki as the T12/T13 event is meant for athletes with visual impairment.

Mana Sasaki of Japan was third with a time of 5 minutes 12.15 seconds, which was better than those of both Soumya and Radha. But the final standings were decided on the basis of a combined T12/T13 points system, under which Sasaki ended at third behind Soumya and Radha.

Two events with near identical classification criteria can be clubbed into one if there are not enough competitors in a single event.

T11 to T13 events are for athletes with visual impairment. T11 is for athletes with total or near-total blindness while T13 is the least severe visual impairment. T12 athletes have visual impairment in between the two.

Soumya hails from Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka and trains at the Indian Athletic Academy in Bengaluru. She had also won a gold medal in the Asian Youth Para Games last year.

In the most severe category of T11 for the visually impaired, India's Ravanni Valasanaini ended with a bronze after the original third-place finisher Rakshitha Raju was disqualified for a technical violation that covers non-compliance in relation to clothing, shoes, and bibs.

Rinku Hooda's Javelin Gold and Inspiring Journey

India's third para athletics gold of the day came from Rinku in the men's javelin F46 event, leading a one-two finish for the country as compatriot Ajeet Singh settled for a silver.

The 27-year-old Rinku, from a village in Rohtak district in Haryana, produced a throw of 65.11m to take the gold, edging Ajeet by just nine centimeters. Ajeet managed 65.02m to secure the silver.

Indonesia's R Saktyono, the only other competitor in the three-man field, took the bronze with a throw of 55.30m.

The F46 classification is for athletes with a single above or below elbow amputation, or an equivalent impairment.

Rinku's life changed when he was three years old, as he lost his left arm in a farming accident. He had to undergo an amputation after his arm got stuck in a machine used for sowing paddy.

Nishad's Strategic Long Jump Entry

When the selection trials for the Asian Para Games was held in May in Bengaluru, Nishad suddenly turned up for long jump T47 event also, besides his pet high jump T47 event.

"Yes, he did not tell anybody that he also wants to compete in long jump. But he has the ability to win gold in long jump, that was why we accepted his plan," Indian para athletics chief coach Satyanarayana told PTI.

"We are hoping that he can even become a double gold medallist in a single Paralympics at the 2028 LA Games," he added.

Born into a humble farming family, Nishad was inspired by his mother, a state-level volleyball player and discus thrower, to pursue his passion for sports. His father supplemented their small farm income by working as a brick mason.

The life-altering accident he met when he was six did not deter him, and he took up high jump in 2009, after starting with wrestling and athletics. In 2017, he made his international debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, where he won a gold medal.

Nishad has also won four medals in the World Para Athletics Championship -- gold in 2025, silver in 2023 and 2024, and a bronze in 2019. He currently trains at SAI, Bengaluru.

Rinku's Continued Sporting Passion

Even after losing his left arm in the farm accident, Rinku did not give up on his passion for sports. He helped his father with the farm work and also took part in school-level state running competitions. He was introduced to javelin by Amit Kumar Saroha, another Indian para-athlete who is a mentor and coach to many young talents.

Rinku made his mark at the international level by winning a gold at the Youth Asian Games in 2015. He followed it up with a silver at the World U20 Para Athletics Championships in Switzerland in 2016. He finished fifth at Rio Paralympics in 2016, when he was only 18.

In 2023, he clinched another silver at the World Para Athletics Championship and qualified for 2024 Paralympics in Paris where he finished fifth.