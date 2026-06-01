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PM Modi Hails India's Medal Haul At Asian U20 Athletics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 01, 2026 13:12 IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their impressive medal haul, including 10 gold medals, at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships, highlighting the determination and excellence of India's young athletes.

Key Points

  • India won 19 medals at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships.
  • The Indian contingent secured 10 gold medals at the event.
  • PM Modi congratulated the athletes for their outstanding performance.
  • India finished second behind China in the medal tally.
  • The Asian U20 Athletics Championships were held in Hong Kong.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian contingent that won 19 medals, including 10 Golds, at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships and said the outstanding performance reflected the athletes' determination and excellence.

India's Performance At The Asian U20 Athletics Championships

India accumulated 19 medals -- 10 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze -- in the four-day meet held in Hong Kong to finish second behind China (14 gold, 9 silver, 2 bronze).

 

"Congratulations to the Indian contingent at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships for winning 19 medals, including 10 Golds. This outstanding performance reflects the determination and excellence of India's young athletes. May these achievements inspire many more young Indians to pursue sports in the years to come," Modi said in a post on X.

Japan ended at third with 18 medals (5 gold, 5 silver, 8 bronze).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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