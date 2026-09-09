How India Dominated World Archery Para Series With Six Medals

India's para-archery contingent showcased exceptional talent at the World Archery Para Series Stage III, clinching two gold and four bronze medals, with star archers Sheetal Devi and Harvinder Singh leading the impressive medal haul.

Photographs: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points India secured a total of six medals, including two gold and four bronze, at the World Archery Para Series Stage III.

World No. 1 Sheetal Devi won a dramatic individual gold in the para compound women's event and a bronze in the compound mixed team.

Paralympics medallist Harvinder Singh and Bhawna clinched gold in the para recurve mixed team event.

Bhawna also earned an individual bronze in the para recurve women's category.

Toman Kumar contributed with two bronze medals, one in the compound mixed team and another in the para compound men's individual event.

Reigning Paralympics champion Harvinder Singh and world No. 1 Sheetal Devi led the charge as India signed off their World Archery Para Series Stage III campaign on a high, winning two gold and four bronze medals, on the final day, here on Wednesday.

World No. 1 and reigning world champion Sheetal Devi held her nerve in a dramatic shoot-off to win the para compound women's individual gold, while double Paralympics medallist Harvinder, paired with Bhawna, helped India to gold in the para recurve mixed team event.

India's Gold Medal Performances

In the recurve mixed team final, double Paralympics medalist Harvinder and Bhawna made short work of China's Liang Qiurong and Xia Lei, winning 6-0 in straight sets.

India took the opening set 35-31 before winning the second 36-33 and completing the clean sweep with a 34-32 victory in the third.

Bhawna then added another bronze in an all-Indian para recurve women's bronze-medal play-off, defeating compatriot Rajshree Rathod 6-0.

Sheetal Devi's Dramatic Individual Gold

Sheetal returned in the evening session and produced a composed performance against Kazakhstan's Aizada Seidan in a thrilling compound women's individual final.

Both the archers started with perfect 30s and remained locked at 59 after the second end, with both shooting 29. Aizada then edged ahead by a point in the third end after shooting 28 to Sheetal's 27.

The fourth end ended 29-29, before Sheetal produced a 29 in the final end against Aizada's 28 to level the scores at 144-all and force a shoot-off.

Sheetal kept her composure when it mattered most, hitting a perfect 10, while Aizada managed a nine to hand the Indian the gold.

Sheetal, thus, completed a medal double, having earlier teamed up with Toman Kumar to win bronze in the compound mixed team event.

The Indian pair dominated their bronze-medal play-off against Iraq's Sara Al Hamid and Abbas Kadim, winning 157-145.

Sheetal and Toman dropped just three points across four ends, underlining their dominance.

They shot 39 in each of the first three ends, dropping just one point each time, before finishing with a perfect 40 in the fourth.

More Bronze Medals For India

India also picked up a bronze in the para compound women's individual event, with Sarita edging out China's Wang Huiting 141-140.

The campaign ended with another bronze for Toman, as the world No. 1 and reigning world champion defeated Iraq's Abbas Kadhim 143-138 in the para compound men's individual event for his second medal of the competition.