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India's Women's Trap Team Secures Silver At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 29, 2026 08:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian women's shooting team has proudly secured a silver medal in the trap team event at the Asian Games, continuing India's impressive performance in shooting.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points

  • The Indian women's trap team secured a silver medal at the Asian Games.
  • The team, consisting of Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat, and Manisha Keer, achieved a combined score of 328.
  • China won the gold medal in the event, while Kuwait secured the bronze.
  • Neeru Dhanda individually qualified for the eight-shooter final, topping the qualification with a Games record score of 118.
  • Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer finished 16th and 23rd respectively in the individual event.

The Indian women's shooting team secured a silver in the trap team event to continue the country's medal-winning run in shooting at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Team Performance And Individual Achievements

The trio of Neeru Dhanda (118), Aashima Ahlawat (106) and Manisha Keer (104) finished with a combined total of 328 to finish second behind gold medallists China (346).

 

The Chinese team comprised Liu Shanshan, Sun Yunong and Zhu Jingyu.

Kuwait's trio of Alhawal Shahad, Abdulmalik Hajar and Alhawal Sarah bagged the bronze medal.

Neeru also qualified for eight-shooter final after finishing as joint topper along with Qatar's Ray Bassil at 118, which is a qualification Games record.

Ahlawat and Keer finished at the 16th and 23rd spot in individual event.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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