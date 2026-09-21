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Asian Games: India shooters strike silver as China set World Record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 21, 2026 08:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's shooting prowess shines at the Asian Games as the men's 10m air rifle team clinches a silver medal, with Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon also advancing to the individual final.

Asian Games

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points

  • India secured a silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games.
  • Shooters Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon qualified for the individual final.
  • China set a new world record to win gold, with South Korea earning bronze.
  • This silver medal contributes to India's overall shooting tally, following a women's team silver.
  • India's shooting contingent previously achieved a record 22 medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

India clinched a silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday, with shooters Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon also qualifying for the individual final.

Rudrankksh, Himanshu and Parth Mane finished with a team total of 1890.1.

India's Performance And Other Medal Winners

China claimed the gold with a world record team total of 1899.0 points, bettering their previous mark by 0.6 points. South Korea produced a strong fightback but had settle for bronze with a total of 1884.2 points.

 

Rudrankksh finished with a score of 631.8 points to occupy third place in the individual qualification standings, while Himanshu's 630.0 put himself in seventh. Parth, on the other hand, missed out on a place in the individual final after finishing 10th with 628.3 points.

The silver added to India's medal tally in shooting, which had begun with another second-place finish in the women's 10m air rifle team.

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined to win silver for India in the women's team event, before Elavenil added another medal in the individual competition. India's shooting contingent had produced a record 22-medal haul -- seven gold, nine silver and six bronze -- at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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