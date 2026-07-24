Commonwealth Games: India women blank South Africa in lawn bowls, notch up second win

India's Lawn Bowls women's pair, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh, secured their second consecutive victory at the Commonwealth Games, dominating South Africa and leading their section.

IMAGE: Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey registered a comfortable win over South Africa's Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui Janse van Rensburg. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points India's women's Lawn Bowls pair, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh, achieved their second consecutive win at the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian duo defeated South Africa 2-0 (6-4, 7-5) in their Section B match, topping the current standings.

This victory follows a challenging tie-break win against Malta in their opening Commonwealth Games fixture.

The Glasgow Commonwealth Games feature Singles and Pairs events, unlike the 2022 Birmingham Games which included Fours.

India beat South Africa in a dominant display to notch their second consecutive win in Lawn Bowls Women's Pairs event in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday.

The Indian pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey (lead) and Pinki Singh (skip) beat the South Africans 2-0 (6-4, 7-5) in their second match in section B at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) Hall 3.

The South Africans Thabelo Muvhango (lead) and Jacqui Janse van Rensburg (skip) made a gritty fight but found the Indians too good on the day. The Indian pair currently tops section B standings.

India's Winning Streak Continues

On Thursday, the Indians had beaten Malta in a tense tie-break in their opening match. They won the first set 7-1 but the Maltese duo of Rebecca Louise Rixon (lead) and Connie-Leigh Rixon (skip) fought back to take the second set 3-4.

In the nervy tie-break, the Indians were lagging behind their opponents before Pinky sent down a fine effort in the last bowl to win the match.

Understanding Lawn Bowls Roles and CWG Events

In Bowls, 'Skip' is the team captain, and usually the most experienced player. He or she determines the game plan, and also plays the final two bowls of one 'end'. There are five ends in a set.

'Lead' is the first player to bowl, responsible for placing the mat. He or she sends the bowls as close to the target as possible, before the 'Skip' comes in.

Both Tirkey and Pinki were part of the Women's Fours team that won gold in the 2022 Birmingham CWG. But the Men's and Women's Fours events have been excluded in the Glasgow CWG from the Bowls competition features.

The Men's and Women's Singles and Pairs events have been included in Glasgow.

India had also won a silver in the Men's Fours event in the 2022 Birmingham Games.