India win gold, bronze in Para Shooting Worlds

Source: PTI
November 07, 2022 23:59 IST
Rahul Jakhar had won gold in the 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in August

IMAGE: Rahul Jakhar had won gold in the 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in August. Photograph: Rahul Jakhar/Twitter

India won two medals -- a gold and a bronze -- in the Para Shooting World Championship at Al Ain, UAE, on Monday.

 

India's Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj and Nihal Singh claimed the gold in P3 team event -- 25m pistol mixed SH1.

In the individual event, Rahul Jakhar (21 points) bagged a bronze medal, finishing behind Kim Jungnam of South Korea and Olseken Denysiuk of Ukraine.

In the P3 - mixed air rifle prone event, India's Avani Lekhara shot 630.6 to finish 19th in the qualifying round. Sidhartha Babu was placed 17th with a score of 631.3 points.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
