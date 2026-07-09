India Shines With Gold And Four Other Medals At Asian U-23 Athletics

India's emerging athletic talent shone brightly at the Asian U-23 Athletics Championships, clinching an impressive five medals, including a coveted gold in the mixed 4x400m relay, on the very first day of competition.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India secured five medals, including one gold, on the opening day of the Asian U-23 Athletics Championships.

The gold medal was won by the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team, clocking 3 minute 18.64 seconds.

India also claimed one silver and three bronze medals across various track and field events.

Bhartpreet Singh earned a bronze in the men's discus throw with an effort of 52.91m.

Shivaji Parashuram Madappagoudra and Vinod Singh secured silver and bronze respectively in the men's 5000m race.

India clinched five medals, including a gold in the mixed 4x400m relay, to begin their Asian U-23 Athletics Championships on a strong note here on Thursday. The Indian quartet of Astik Pradhan, Sandra Mol Sabu, Sethu Mishra and Shravani Sachin Sangle clocked 3 minute 18.64 seconds to take the top spot in the last event of the day for the country. Besides the gold, the Indians added one silver and three bronze medals on the opening day of competitions.

India's Medal Winners

It was Bhartpreet Singh who opened India's medal account with a bronze in the men's discus throw with an effort of 52.91m. China's Li Zhixin clinched the gold with a throw of 60.79m, while compatriot Jiang Zehao took the silver with 59.60m.

Indians finished 2-3 in the men's 5000m race final with Shivaji Parashuram Madappagoudra taking the silver in 14:08.19 and Vinod Singh claiming the bronze with a timing of 14:23.67. Japan's Rui Suzuki won gold, clocking 14:01.24.

The last Indian medal of the day -- a bronze -- was won by Prachi Devkar in the women's 3000m steeplechase, clocking 10 minute 32.69 seconds. It was 1-2 for China with Yang Yiting taking the gold with a time of 10:14.68, while Liu Yuxin pocketing the silver in 10:25.51.

India are being represented by 53 athletes in the inaugural edition of the championships.