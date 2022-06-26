News
India win 3 medals in Archery World Cup Stage 3

India win 3 medals in Archery World Cup Stage 3

Source: PTI
June 26, 2022 17:10 IST
Deepika Kumari

Photograph: Kind courtesy World Archery/Twitter

The Indian women's recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur's fairy-tale run was halted by Chinese Taipei in a one-sided final at the World Cup Stage 3, in Paris, on Sunday.

 

India concluded their campaign with one gold and two silver medals -- two of them coming in the compound section.

The women's recurve team, which bagged a lowly 13th seeding after the trio slipped out of top-30 in their individual qualification rounds, failed to make much of an impact and lost to Chinese Taipei 53-56, 56-56, 53-56.

With Rio Olympics team bronze medallist Lei Chien-Ying in the line-up, third seeded Chinese Taipei mounted early pressure with two 10s and four 9s as India shot a 7 in the first set that proved to be the turning point.

The Indian trio bounced back to level the second set but that was not enough as it again slipped in the third set, while the Chinese maintained consistency to seal the gold.

Nevertheless, it was a memorable return for world No. 3 Deepika, who returned with a team silver after being sidelined following her Tokyo Olympics debacle.

But the tournament was all about compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam's dream comeback. She led India's medal tally with one gold (mixed team event with Abhishek Verma) and a silver (individual) on Saturday.

World No. 3 Jyothi too was snubbed in the Asian Games trials earlier this year.

Source: PTI
COMMENT
