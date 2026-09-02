Indore T20: India-West Indies Match Tickets Available Online

Get all the essential details on ticket prices, online sales, and purchasing limits for the highly anticipated India vs West Indies T20 International match at Indore's Holkar Stadium on October 11.

Key Points Tickets for the India vs West Indies T20 International in Indore will be sold exclusively online.

Prices range from Rs 1,000 for gallery seats to Rs 12,500 for pavilion access.

'District by Zomato' is the official online ticketing partner for the match.

Each person can purchase a maximum of four tickets for the October 11 game.

This T20 match marks the fifth international T20 hosted at Holkar Stadium.

Tickets for the T20 International match between India and West Indies to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11 have been priced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 12,500, and will be sold only online.

Ticket Pricing And Purchase Details

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) announced the ticket rates on Wednesday.

An MPCA official said that the cheapest gallery ticket will be priced at Rs 1,000, while the most expensive pavilion ticket will cost Rs 12,500.

'District by Zomato' has been appointed as the official online ticketing agency.

A maximum of four tickets can be purchased per person, and these tickets can be of the same or different categories, the official said.

The date for the start of online ticket sales will be announced later.

The third match of the five-match T20 series between India and West Indies will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11.

This will be the fifth T20 International match hosted at the stadium.