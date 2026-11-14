12 goals! India U-17s run riot, close in on Asian Cup spot

The India U-17 football team delivered a spectacular performance, trouncing Guam 12-0 in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers, with Raj Singh Wahengbam and Dallalmuon Gangte leading the goal-scoring spree.

Key Points India's U-17 football team secured a resounding 12-0 victory against Guam in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers on Saturday.

Raj Singh Wahengbam scored four goals, while captain Dallalmuon Gangte netted a hat-trick for India.

Other goal scorers included Leo Thongbam, Hrishikesh Manavathi, David Mangang Irom, Felix Meitei Saikhom, and Ristik Maity.

This win marks India's second in the tournament, placing them at the top of Group E with six points.

India will face Palestine next on Tuesday, with only group winners qualifying for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2027.

Raj Singh Wahengbam and Dallalmuon Gangte scored a hat-trick each as India trounced Guam 12-0 in a group match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers to notch their second win of the tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

India's Goal-Scoring Spree

Wahengbam scored four goals (55th, 73rd, 83rd and 84th), while Gangte struck in the 13th, 27th and 32nd minutes in the Group E match. Leo Thongbam (5th), Hrishikesh Manavathi (20th), David Mangang Irom (53rd), Felix Meitei Saikhom (56th) and Ristik Maity (87th) were the other Indian goal scorers.

Leo Thongbam gave the Blue Colts the lead in the fifth minute before captain Gangte scored three goals. Gangte was then rested at half-time.

Hrishikesh Manavathi put one home as well, and India led 5-0 at the break.

On resumption, Mehrajuddin Wadoo's boys piled more misery on their opponents, scoring seven more goals as Raj, David Mangang Irom, Felix Meitei Saikhom and Ristik Maity got on the scoring sheet.

It marked the third biggest win in an AFC qualifying match for the Indian U-17 men's team, narrowly behind the 13-0 wins over Macau and Brunei Darussalam in 1984 and 2024 respectively.

With six points, India are now on top of table on goal difference ahead of Palestine, their next opponents on Tuesday.

Singapore have three points, while Malaysia and Guam are yet to open their account.

Only the group winners will qualify for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2027.