India Look to Secure Semifinal Berth in FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers

India Look to Secure Semifinal Berth in FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
March 10, 2026 16:15 IST

India faces Wales in a critical FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers match, needing a draw or win to advance to the semifinals and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Key Points

  • India leads Pool B in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers and needs a draw or win against Wales to reach the semifinals.
  • Young forward Sunelita Toppo has been a standout performer for India, scoring in both of their matches so far.
  • Captain Salima Tete expresses confidence in the team's performance and their goal to qualify for the World Cup.
  • The top three teams from the FIH Qualifiers will secure a spot in the Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.
  • India has a strong head-to-head record against Wales, but needs to avoid complacency to secure the crucial result.

India will look for at least a draw against Wales in their final pool match to advance to the semifinal of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers here on Wednesday.

India are currently leading Pool B with four points from two games, same as second place Scotland but enjoy a superior goal difference.

 

The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals and India will need a draw or a win to enter the last four round.

But If India lose, they will stay on four points and their qualification will depend on the match between Scotland and Uruguay.

The Indian women have had a strong campaign so far. They opened the tournament with a massive 4-0 win over Uruguay on March 8 and then fought hard for a 2-2 draw against Scotland on Monday.

Young forward Sunelita Toppo has been in top form, scoring in both matches. Attackers Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal have also been excellent, finding the net and creating multiple scoring opportunities.

The Indian defence has also held firm, with goalkeeper Bichu Devi making crucial saves consistently.

Playing in front of a cheering home crowd in Hyderabad has also given the hosts a wonderful boost of energy.

Team Confidence and World Cup Ambitions

India captain Salima Tete is satisfied with the team's performance so far.

"After the opening two games, there is positivity in the team. The young players are taking their opportunity and have been doing very well. The team is relishing playing freely, and that is a very good thing for us," she said.

"We want to qualify for the World Cup and become champions. That's what we talk about when the team is together and that's our goal," Tete added.

India enjoy a promising record against Wales, leading the head-to-head battles 5-1.

But Wales will come hard hard in their bid to register their first win of the campaign, and so India need to stay focused and avoid complacency.

The top three teams from this tournament will qualify for the World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands later this year.

In other matches of the day, England will play Austria, Italy will take on Korea and Scotland will be up against Uruguay.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
