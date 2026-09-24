How India's Football Team Aims To Gain Experience Against World-Class Opponents

The Indian football team is gearing up for a challenging fortnight of international friendlies against formidable opponents like Panama, Brazil, and Uruguay, providing an invaluable opportunity for growth and self-assessment on the global stage.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jamshedpur FC/X

Key Points India will play international friendlies against Panama, Brazil, and Uruguay, starting with Panama in Bengaluru.

These matches offer Indian players crucial experience against World Cup-qualified teams and a chance to assess the national team's standard.

Panama, a 2018 and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, fields a strong squad with many players from foreign leagues.

Coach Khalid Jamil views this fortnight as a vital opportunity for the Indian squad to gain international exposure.

The series will help Indian football administrators understand the current depth and standard of the game in the country.

The upcoming fortnight starting with an international friendly against world No. 44 Panama here on Friday will offer Indian players a chance to gain valuable experience and find a new direction as a footballing nation.

The match against Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium is a precursor to contests against more storied opponents in five-time world champions Brazil (October 3) and two-time title winners Uruguay (October 6) at Kolkata.

India's Footballing Challenge

Panama, a tiny nation with 4.65 million population, have achieved some tall feats on the football field. Apart from qualifying for the 2018 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, they have also finished runners-up in the CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25. In the 2026 global showpiece, they stretched superior rivals like England, Croatia and Ghana in Group L before making an exit.

In contrast, the India have been struggling to make a strong impression even at the Asian level, and have been plagued with domestic structure turmoil in recent times. But if the Khalid Jamil coached side can produce a doughty show against undoubtedly superior opponents in the coming two weeks that can induce a fresh wave of confidence and optimism into the Indian ranks. Playing against a more accomplished side, will help the players to widen their knowledge base.

Gauging India's Standard

These matches will also offer the Indian team and the administrators to look into the mirror and gain some understanding about the depth the standard of the game in the country has plummeted over the years. After all, a cathartical opportunity does not knock on the door often. Jamil seemed to have understood that point well.

"This is a very important window for us, with three challenging matches against teams that have played at the World Cup. Playing Brazil and Uruguay in Kolkata, after facing Panama in Bengaluru, will give the players valuable experience at the international level," he said after announcing a 26-played squad for the three matches.

Panama's Strong Line-up

Anwarl Ali in the defence, Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad in the midfield and forwards Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh and Rahim Ali can look forward to play a positive game to keep their fancied opponents at bay. But that is easier said than done as Panama have included 14 players from their 2026 World Cup squad, and overall, 22 out of 24 footballers have experience of playing in foreign leagues like Major Soccer League in the USA, and in Turkey, Mexico and Austria.

Amir Murillo of Besiktas, Andres Andrade of LASK, Tomas Rodriguez of Barcelona SC Guayaquil and Jose Cordoba of Norwich City are some of their frontline players. The Indians will have to guard against Panama's ability to sit back before launching vertical counterattacks, making a compact strategical approach mandatory by the hosts. That larger picture aside, the match against Panama will keep the Indians mentally ready ahead of the matches against Brazil and Uruguay, who have stars like Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Alvaro Rodriguez, Facundo and Ronald Araujo.

Squads

India:

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar; Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam; Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad; Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

Panama:

Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera, Marcos De Leon, Eddie Roberts; Defenders: Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutierrez, Jair Model, Amir Murillo, Omar Valencia, Martin Krug, Andres Andrade, Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos, Joseph Jones, Eduardo Anderson; Midfielders: Carlos Harvey, Adalberto, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Victor Griffith, Daivis Murillo, Azarias Londono, Rafael Mosquera, Giovany Herbert; Forwards: Jose Fajardo, Josue Vergara, Mijahir Jimenez, Tomas Rodriguez.

Kickoff: 7.30 PM.