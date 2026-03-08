HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Narendra Modi Stadium Under Tight Security for T20 World Cup Final

Narendra Modi Stadium Under Tight Security for T20 World Cup Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 08, 2026 16:13 IST

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is under a security lockdown as India faces New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final, with authorities implementing stringent measures to ensure the safety of fans and players.

Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enhanced security measures, including 3,000 police personnel and 1,000 home guards, are in place at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the T20 World Cup final.
  • Holding areas have been created near gates 1 and 2 to prevent potential stampedes during the high-stakes India vs New Zealand match.
  • Ahmedabad police have arrested individuals involved in black-marketing tickets for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup final.
  • Anti-drone systems and bomb detection squads are deployed to ensure comprehensive security at the stadium.
  • Spectators are encouraged to use public transport to alleviate congestion around the Narendra Modi Stadium.

As cricket fans started thronging the Narendra Modi Stadium here for the IndiaNew Zealand T20 World Cup final on Sunday, an elaborate security blanket covered the venue to ensure the high-stakes clash unfolded safely.

For the first time during the match, holding areas have been created near Gates 1 and 2 as a precautionary measure to avoid any risk of a stampede, officials said.

 

The Ahmedabad police have already arrested two persons for allegedly black-marketing tickets for the match.

Defending champions India will take on New Zealand at the world's largest cricket stadium at Motera here in the high-stakes final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday evening. The Men In Blue aim to defend the T20 World Cup title and lift the trophy for a third time.

Stadium Security Details

"As part of bandobast, around 3,000 police personnel and around 1,000 home guards have been deployed. This time, we have created holding areas at gate nos. 1 and 2 near the main road to prevent any possibility of a stampede. We are implementing this for the first time during the match," Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said.

The police are also using three anti-drone systems and eight bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) teams have been deployed as part of the comprehensive security at the stadium, Malik said.

He appealed to spectators to use public transport to ease congestion around the stadium.

Malik said that transport services would run late into the night to help fans return home after the match.

Special arrangements have also been made to ensure the safety and convenience of women spectators.

To prevent spectators from entering the playing area during the match, special arrangements have also been put in place inside the stadium.

Several senior officers, including a joint commissioner of police and 12 deputy commissioners of police, will remain present as part of the security arrangements at the venue, Malik said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

