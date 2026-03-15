India's Final AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Against Hong Kong to be Held in Kochi

Kochi is set to host India's final AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Hong Kong, a match crucial for FIFA ranking points despite both teams being out of contention for the tournament.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Minister's Office/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points India will play its final AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier match against Hong Kong in Kochi on March 31.

Although both India and Hong Kong are eliminated from qualifying, the match is crucial for FIFA ranking points.

This will be the first time in 10 years that Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host the Indian national football team.

The match marks the return of the 'Blue Tigers' to Kerala after a decade.

India's final match of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers against Hong Kong will be held in Kochi on March 31.

India, who are out of the reckoning for a place in the AFC Asian Cup 2027, will aim to end their qualifying campaign with a win.

Despite it being a dead rubber in the context of the qualifiers, as Hong Kong have also been eliminated, the match still carries significance with FIFA ranking points on offer.

It will be the third different home venue for India in the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round, after Shillong hosted the game against Bangladesh last March, and Margao hosted Singapore last October.

Return to Kochi

The fixture will mark the first time in 10 years that Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host the Blue Tigers.

In March 2016, India faced Turkmenistan in a FIFA World Cup qualifier at the same venue. That was also the last time the Indian senior men's team played in Kerala.