Ryan Williams Debut: India Look to End Asian Cup Qualifying Campaign on a High Note

Australian-born winger Ryan Williams is poised to make his debut as India faces Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, where both teams will battle for FIFA ranking points and a chance to build momentum for future football assignments.

IMAGE: Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Ryan Williams, the Australian-born winger, is set to make his debut for India against Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers.

Both India and Hong Kong are out of contention for the 2027 tournament but aim to improve their FIFA ranking and prepare for future matches.

The match marks the return of international football to Kochi after a decade, a significant event for the football-loving state of Kerala.

India seeks to end their qualifying campaign on a positive note after a disappointing run, while Hong Kong aims to repeat their previous victory against India.

Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) is expected to play a key role in midfield for India, aiming to replicate his club form for the national team.

All eyes will be on Australian-born winger Ryan Williams as India face Hong Kong in the final match of what has been a failed campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, here on Tuesday.

While the campaign has been one to forget for the Blue Tigers, the much-anticipated debut of the new No. 11 marks a significant new chapter for the national team.

Out of contention for the 2027 tournament, both India and Hong Kong will also look to gain FIFA ranking points and build for their future assignments when the two sides lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The match will also mark the return of international football to the city after a decade, a much-needed event for a state that is considered one of the biggest hubs of Indian football with the locals always eager to turn up in large numbers for football matches at any level.

With a strong performance on the field against Hong Kong, the Indian team will hope to end the campaign on a positive note, barely days after its head coach Khalid Jamil and some of the players were denied entry at the venue due to non-payment of a mandatory security deposit to the stadium owners by the Kerala Football Association.

While the payment issue had been resolved after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) intervened, it remains to be seen how the home team performs in its last match of the qualifying tournament.

Set to finish at the bottom of the table, India will have their task cut out as they look to avoid the ignominy of ending this campaign without a win.

Ryan Williams' Debut for India

Williams, the 32-year-old winger, born in Perth, could feature in the game.

In a historic move for Indian football, Williams renounced his Australian citizenship in late 2025 to represent the Blue Tigers.

He qualified through his Anglo-Indian mother, whose father was a renowned footballer for Bombay in the 1950s.

Before joining ISL side Bengaluru FC in 2023, he played extensively in England for clubs like Portsmouth, Fulham, and Oxford United, as well as Perth Glory in Australia.

Key Players and Team Strategy

Another India player who could influence the outcome of the match on Tuesday is Lalengmawia Ralte, commonly known by his nickname Apuia.

In the absence of Punjab FC midfielder Nikhil Prabhu due to an injury, Apuia has stepped up and established himself in the midfield.

He has displayed good form for Mohun Bagan this season, playing as a lone striker under Sergio Lobera.

Apuia will be keen to replicate his club form in the national team jersey.

Jamil had named a 23-member squad for the match, including established names such as Sahal Abdul Samad and Ashique Kuruniyan.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Jamil underlined the importance of the occasion.

"This is a very important match for us," he said.

"We must not take it lightly. We are ready for this game, and we need your support, especially this time. We should not think too much about the past. Even though we are out, we want to finish on a good note."

Hong Kong's Challenge

Hong Kong have only lost once in their last 12 matches and will be looking to repeat their 1-0 victory over India from earlier in the qualifiers.

Hong Kong though arrive with a relatively new setup, different from the Ashley Westwood-led side that snatched a last-minute penalty winner against India in the reverse fixture in Kowloon last year.

Roberto Losada was named head coach last December, and this will be his first official match in charge of Hong Kong. However, India are not looking to overanalyse the opposition.

"They have done well. They have a new coach. We don't have too much information about them. So we must focus on our own game. That will be best for us," Jamil said.

Sharing his excitement about the national team playing in Kochi after 10 years, Jamil said, "We are very happy to be here. Kerala has produced many good players. It's always a great feeling to play here."

Hong Kong arrived in India on Friday, and have held three training sessions in Kochi.

Head coach Losada said, "We arrived here a few days ago, and we are very happy to be here. Everything has been very smooth since our arrival, and everyone has taken great care of us.

"Hopefully, everyone can watch a good game and enjoy a great atmosphere with both teams."

Match kicks off at 7pm.