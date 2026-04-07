India U20 Women Face Chinese Taipei in Crucial Asian Cup Clash

India's U20 women's football team faces a must-win situation against Chinese Taipei in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, needing a victory to keep their quarter-final dreams alive.

Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points India U20 women must win against Chinese Taipei to have a chance at qualifying for the quarter-finals of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup.

India's qualification also depends on the results of other group matches, specifically draws in the Vietnam vs Bangladesh and Uzbekistan vs Jordan games.

The Young Tigresses need to improve their attacking efficiency and defensive discipline to secure a victory.

Chinese Taipei's coach acknowledges the even match between the two sides, highlighting India's attacking prowess and defensive spirit.

India will take on Chinese Taipei in their final Group C fixture of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup here on Tuesday, knowing that nothing short of a victory will keep their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

After defeats in their opening two matches against Japan and Australia, both India and Chinese Taipei find themselves in identical situations, chasing a result that could yet keep their tournament alive.

India's goal difference of -11 makes things a bit more complicated than Chinese Taipei's -7.

The Young Tigresses' hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 2004 rest on securing a place among the two best third-placed teams across all groups.

Their task will be simplified if either the Group A match between Vietnam and Bangladesh on Tuesday or the Group B match between Uzbekistan and Jordan on Wednesday ends in a draw.

In that case, the winner of India vs Chinese Taipei will qualify for the quarter-finals, regardless of goal difference. But if there is a winner in both those games, India would need to win by a handsome margin to avoid being the worst-ranked third-placed side in the three groups.

At the moment, the goal differences of the other teams are - Bangladesh (-3), Vietnam (-6), Uzbekistan (-8) and Jordan (-9).

Key Strategies for India's Success

Across their first two matches, the Young Tigresses have shown glimpses of their ability, but have also been punished for lapses at key moments.

The emphasis on attacking efficiency, something India have worked on throughout their preparation, now becomes critical.

Forward Sulanjana Raul is also aware that the challenge will be equally fierce from the other side. The need for a strong start is another key factor.

At the other end of the pitch, defensive discipline will be just as crucial. Defender Cindy Colney reflected on the lessons from the opening games and the responsibility of ensuring improvement.

The 19-year-old started out in the national team as a midfielder during her U17 days, but under Alexandersson, she has been converted into a solid centre-back.

The defensive unit has come under pressure in the first two matches.

Opponent's Perspective

Chinese Taipei head coach Hsieh Chih-chun acknowledged the challenge ahead and the balance between the two sides.

"India are a very attacking side, and their fighting spirit and defensive mentality are excellent, but I feel that both our teams are very evenly matched in terms of ability," he said.