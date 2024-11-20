News
Home  » Sports » India upset China to retain ACT hockey crown

India upset China to retain ACT hockey crown

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 20, 2024 19:50 IST
Hockey team

IMAGE: Indian women Champions again! Photograph: Hockey India/X

Indian women's hockey team retained the Asian Champions Trophy title with a narrow 1-0 win over Olympic silver medallist China in a pulsating final in Rajgir, Bihar Wednesday.

Young striker Deepika scored the winner for India from a penalty corner in the 31st minute to finish as the tournament's highest goal getter with 11 strikes.

 

India had earlier stunned China 3-0 in the league stages of the tournament.

It was India's third ACT title after winning the top honours in 2016 and 2023.

China, on the other hand, will have to settle for their third runner-up finish.

Japan finished third on the podium after defeating Malaysia 4-1 in the third-fourth place classification match earlier in the day.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SEE: India's High Intensity Fielding...
SEE: 'Jassi Is A Natural Leader'
It's over 20 years, good years, bad years: Nadal
Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand
Lionel Messi and Argentina to play in Kerala next year
Dismal record continues: EC on low Maha turnout
Let's vote today: SKY inspires on Election Day

