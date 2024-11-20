India upset China to retain ACT hockey crown

IMAGE: Indian women Champions again! Photograph: Hockey India/X

Indian women's hockey team retained the Asian Champions Trophy title with a narrow 1-0 win over Olympic silver medallist China in a pulsating final in Rajgir, Bihar Wednesday.

Young striker Deepika scored the winner for India from a penalty corner in the 31st minute to finish as the tournament's highest goal getter with 11 strikes.

India had earlier stunned China 3-0 in the league stages of the tournament.

It was India's third ACT title after winning the top honours in 2016 and 2023.

China, on the other hand, will have to settle for their third runner-up finish.

Japan finished third on the podium after defeating Malaysia 4-1 in the third-fourth place classification match earlier in the day.