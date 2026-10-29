India's Unbeaten Run Continues In Commonwealth Kabaddi

India's kabaddi team showcased its dominance by completing an unbeaten group-stage run at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026, securing a semi-final spot with a decisive victory over Sri Lanka.

Key Points India completed an unbeaten group-stage campaign at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026.

India secured a commanding 45-24 victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Pankaj Mohite led India's raiding with 15 points, supported by Aditya Shinde's 10 points.

Defensive efforts from Nitesh (5 tackle points) and Yogesh Dahiya (4 tackle points) were crucial.

India is set to play in the semi-finals on October 30, aiming for the championship title.

India capped an unbeaten group-stage campaign at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 with a commanding 45-24 victory over Sri Lanka here on Thursday.

India's Dominant Group Stage Performance

India won all six of their group-stage matches to enter the semi-finals on a dominant note, with Pankaj Mohite leading the raiding department with 15 points and Aditya Shinde contributing 10.

Nitesh scored five tackle points, while Yogesh Dahiya added four as India combined an effective raiding display with a solid defensive effort to register a 21-point victory.

Commonwealth Kabaddi: Other Match Results

In other matches, Bangladesh defeated Scotland 70-20 to secure a semi-final berth, with Md Al-Amin scoring 24 points and Md Hasibul Hossain adding 12.

Tanzania beat England 36-27, while Uganda registered a 48-23 win over Nigeria. Canada edged Singapore 45-38 in a closely fought encounter, and Kenya rounded off the day's action with a comprehensive 76-27 victory over Australia.

Kenya's Tobias Kinywa Murithii led the scoring with 21 points, while Canada's Manpreet Singh contributed 16 points in his team's win.

India will return to action on October 30 for the semi-finals as they look to continue their unbeaten run and push for the championship title.